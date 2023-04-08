Home World Three people from Jaj were killed in a traffic accident in Crna Rijeka Info
Senad Poško, Elvir Čagalj and Selvedin Crnac, workers of the company “Struktura”, died last night in a collision between two vehicles in Crna Rijeka, on the territory of the Mrkonjić Grad municipality.

Source: Jajce online

Mitsubishi vehicles, driven by MK from Šipovo, and a Ford truck, in which there were seven people, collided.

“Three of our fellow citizens lost their lives in an accident, while they are fighting for the life of one in Sarajevo”, reports the portal Јajce-online.

On the day of the funeral, a Day of Mourning will be declared in Jajce, says the condolence telegram signed by the Mayor of Jajce, Edin Hozan, and the Chairman of the Jajce Municipal Council, Josip Topić.

