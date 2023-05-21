Home » Three people have been killed in an armed attack in Marseille, France
World

Three people have been killed in an armed attack in Marseille, France

by admin
Three people have been killed in an armed attack in Marseille, France

Sunday morning three men They were killed in an armed attack on Marseille, France. The three men were in a car which according to the first reports was attacked by a group of people with machine guns. There were two other people in the car who were not injured either.

France Media Agency writes that the police found the car of the alleged aggressors not far away, and that the methods of the attack are in line with the settlement of accounts that take place between gangs in the context of drug trafficking. If the police confirmed this reconstruction, there would be 21 murders linked to drug trafficking in Marseille since the beginning of the year, according to a calculation by France Media Agency.

See also  Sweden refuses to jointly investigate Nord Stream leak without sharing relevant intelligence | Russia | Natural Gas

You may also like

Picture of Andrija Milošević from his youth |...

Horoscope of the week, days of charisma and...

unable to update feed. Here’s what’s happening

Udinese-Lazio | The top and the flop: Silvestri...

G7, Macron: financial pact against poverty and climate...

Vinicius was insulted at the Real Madrid match,...

G7, Hiroshima summit closed. The leaders of the...

Whatsapp, many are receiving it: what is it...

Among the pacifists of the Perugia-Assisi march: “War...

Golf 1 sold for 13,000 euros | Magazin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy