Home » Three people were killed and three others were injured in unclear circumstances in Nottingham, England: One man was arrested
World

Three people were killed and three others were injured in unclear circumstances in Nottingham, England: One man was arrested

by admin
Three people were killed and three others were injured in unclear circumstances in Nottingham, England: One man was arrested

Three people were killed in the city center of Nottingham in central England on Tuesday morning and three others were injured: not much is known yet about the exact circumstances under which the killings took place, but over the course of the morning the police made it known that he had arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of being the perpetrator.

Around 4 local time (5 in the morning in Italy) the bodies of two people were found on the street in Ilkeston Road, and a third body was found in the nearby Magdala Road: it is not known for certain how these people were killed, but according to some witnesses it seems they were stabbed. Shortly after the discovery, a person driving a white van tried to run over some pedestrians on a nearby street, Milton Street. The investigators’ hypothesis is that the murders and the injury of the pedestrians were carried out by the same person. The suspected man was arrested in a house located on Ilkeston Road: no other details have been released for now.

See also  The UN alarm: a third of the Arab world risks hunger

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy