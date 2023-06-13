Three people were killed and three others were injured in unclear circumstances in Nottingham, England: One man was arrested

Three people were killed in the city center of Nottingham in central England on Tuesday morning and three others were injured: not much is known yet about the exact circumstances under which the killings took place, but over the course of the morning the police made it known that he had arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of being the perpetrator.

Around 4 local time (5 in the morning in Italy) the bodies of two people were found on the street in Ilkeston Road, and a third body was found in the nearby Magdala Road: it is not known for certain how these people were killed, but according to some witnesses it seems they were stabbed. Shortly after the discovery, a person driving a white van tried to run over some pedestrians on a nearby street, Milton Street. The investigators’ hypothesis is that the murders and the injury of the pedestrians were carried out by the same person. The suspected man was arrested in a house located on Ilkeston Road: no other details have been released for now.