Paolo Arigotti, Review of Current Affairs, History and Geopolitics. Interview with Fulvio Grimaldi

Messina Denaro, Zelensky, Cartabia, Nordio: four purebred horses, the first a little battered, but full of glories collected by partners of the Genghis Khan hordes of Davos (FEM) and Geneva (OMS) and respective Roman proconsuls.

We have talked abundantly about the two war headquarters in the world on various occasions, offered to us by Visione TV and Byoblu.

Let’s reduce the field, tighten the lens and here we are flying from the big global world to Toyland. We enter it as children, they entertain us so much (see the Mafia-State of Palermo carnival), they feed us so much fodder and GMO maize (crickets), they cut off all the CO2 so we don’t get engulfed by the plants that are greedy for them.

After a while, the Little Man of Butter brings us out of the Land of Toys renewed, transhumanized. Complete with donkey ears that hold together little donkey thoughts (I apologize to the most noble animal). Ready for circuses, fishers of men to be joined with artificial intelligence. Still other markets await us. I wouldn’t rule out that of human flesh, fresh or salted (only for Davos-goers, for survivors, crickets).

We will have nothing, but we would be happy. To the point of regretting the slave market that our good NGO hosts dream would take place in Libya. ***

I won’t dwell, everything is in the video.

Suffice it to say that we are at the Clash of Worlds. Exaggerating, like eternal provincials who look at others like the populace crashed, behind the hedges of the café chantant, they look at the gentlemen with chocolate and cream. We have our Huntington in sixteenth note (Samuel Huntington, Clash of Cvilizations, 1993). With us, today, in orbace under the McDonald’s shirt and in Predappio memorial style on which, however, the stars and stripes and blue flags with a circle of stars soar.

Those who, as little Huntingtons, with the FEM and WHO primer, we are breaking down are the simulacra of what, pre-toyland, we had written in a Constitution: Freedom, human and civil rights, coexistence, justice, if we want democracy, a home which stands thanks to the three pillars that hold up a roof under which we are safe and warm (a little less without the neighbor’s gas to be obliterated).

THE OBSOLETE STATE AND ITS THREE WITHERED POWERS

We called them, on the recommendation of Montesquieu, Legislative, Executive and Judicial.

Montesquieu? Very old stuff, even Enlightenment, the well of every public perversion, to the detriment of every private nobility, at the turn of three centuries ago. It didn’t take much to remove the caryatid: some dynamic bankers, two, three field marshals, a stroller picked up in the Ukraine. If you want the Legislative, get it from the Russians, if a Judiciary annoys you, any Democratic Party will take it away from you. You can find it under the street lamps. To kill Ukraine, one Executive Power is enough. Also called assassin.

Picking the first one, who should make the laws, but hasn’t dared for a long time, they thought about it gatekeeper of Scrooge and his deposit, a couple of scullions from surveillance agencies, Draghi and Conte. Since then the Legislative, enclosed in the elected Parliament, has been silenced by dint of sales at the Scilipoti Market, and also by spontaneous submission, also favored by sloth. The hardcovers have remained visible in the hemicycle.

The third, the Judiciary, was taken care of by Cartabia, first (via the trials of those who can buy them by dint of Coppi, Ghedini, Bongiorno, or Previtii). And then, now, the melonized Nordio, or the melonized Meloni. In a society directed by its fetid fish head to thrive and die in the squalid swamp of the “do ut des”, there is not the slightest need for Public Prosecutors attentive to the wrongdoings of the reprobate. Have you ever seen them bother the butter men.

The second Power remained, the Executive. Only him. Weren’t you aware of it?

If you feel widowed by the Tripotere, take a look ahead. There is another, modern, progressive, global, even more solid: Biden-Schwab-Ghebrejesus. Let’s settle.

*** Italy has two giants who explain everything to us: Dante Alighieri and Carlo Collodi. If you insist, I’ll add Lucio Dalla.