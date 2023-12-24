Home » Three subjects arrested for stealing almost 100 thousand dollars from Conviasa office (Photos)
Criminal Trio Arrested for 100K Dollar Theft at Conviasa Office in Caracas

Three individuals were arrested by Cicpc officials for stealing almost 100,000 dollars from a Conviasa office located in the Los Próceres shopping center, San Pedro parish, Libertador municipality, Caracas. The criminals entered the office armed and kidnapped the workers to take the American currency, according to a report by journalist Darvinson Rojas.

The office’s security personnel alerted the Cicpc, and the arrest was made on José Francisco Martín Avenue, adjacent to the Santa Mónica Locatel. The suspects were identified as EJFC (47), CABW (39), and ALB (35).

The arrest was captured in images shared by the journalist, which were published on his account, @DarvinsonRojas.

The individuals are facing charges for their involvement in the theft, and further investigation is underway.

