Three Violent Events Rock Cali: Shootouts and Murders in Andrés Sanín, El Ingenio, and Bonilla Aragón Neighborhoods

Three violent events occurred on Monday, August 7 in Cali, specifically in the Andrés Sanín, El Ingenio, and Bonilla Aragón neighborhoods. In the Andrés Sanín neighborhood, a party turned into a shootout, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man.

A video obtained from Radio Reloj captured the terrifying moments when a street fight escalated into chaos, with multiple gunshots heard amidst the cries of people. The footage shows people frantically throwing themselves to the ground as the screams continue. It was later discovered that the victim was not only shot but also stabbed during the altercation. This incident took place at a residence on race 19 No. 73-25 at around 6:50 in the morning.

In another violent incident, a 31-year-old law student was killed in El Ingenio on Calle 16 con 86. The victim was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when he was ambushed by two men who shot him twice. The assailants were described as wearing orange and black jumpsuits. Despite being rushed to the Valle del Lili Clinic, the young man succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, a murder occurred in the Bonilla Aragón neighborhood, where an unidentified individual was shot on a public street. The victim, estimated to be between 27 to 30 years old, had a dark complexion and was wearing a turquoise blue sweatshirt with white stripes and a white shirt.

These three violent incidents have shocked the residents of Cali, highlighting the grim reality of the city’s crime rate. Investigations are underway, and authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible for these senseless acts of violence.

Ready to be published.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

