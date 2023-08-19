Three-way summit between the US, Japan, Korea in an anti-Beijing key. “United against a dangerous and aggressive China”

The US president Joe Biden welcomed the Japanese premier to Camp David Fumio Kishida and the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol for a “historic” summit, which marks the birth of a three-way alliance for greater stability in the Indo-Pacific area, an area in which a China emergency puts consolidated balances at risk. And in fact Beijing reacts harshly to the summit which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, is nothing more than an attempt to assemble an “exclusive clique”. For China, the Camp David meeting is part of efforts to create a “mini Born Asian”what he defines as “an unpopular alliance that will inevitably arouse vigilance and opposition from the countries of the region”.

Criticisms that the White House he firmly rejects: “It is not a NATO for the Pacific. The summit is not a partnership against anyone. We have “decades of” partnership with South Korea and Japan. What is new is that we are joining this collaboration for strengthen the stability of the area“, explains Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser. While not having China directly in his sights, he nevertheless understood it impact it will have on a geopolitical level. And the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, he didn’t hide it. In various interviews released on the eve of the summit, he explained how the agreement is bound to change the strategic context because so far the entire Chinese strategy in the area was based on the fact that the two major American allies did not get along. The United States, South Korea and Japan condemn China‘s “dangerous and aggressive” behavior and reaffirm “the importance of peace and stability in theor Taiwan Strait”, reads the joint declaration of the three countries at the end of the summit.

Read Also

Brazil, almost 20,000 homicides in the first six months of 2023: 110 a day. And they’re down 3.4% from last year

With the summit, the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan consolidate and institutionalize their relationships aiming to create a “new normal” able to withstand even any shocks in American politics, such as the election of Donald Trump. In fact, the three leaders formally commit their countries to consult each other, to meet Once a yearto strengthen cooperation on the security front also with joint military exercises and to consider any threat to one of the three countries as a threat to everyone. An important commitment even if it doesn’t push to levels of Article 5 of the NATO treaty. For Biden this is an important one diplomatic success in the light of the tensions that have existed for years between Seoul and Tokyo and which date back to the time of the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula. The emergence of the threat of China, whose close alliance with Russia is worrying because it could inspire Beijing, and the increasingly unpredictable behavior of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, however, they have pushed South Korea and Japan to soften their positions, even at the cost of enduring internal controversies. The warning had come from Seoul that Kim could react to the Camp David summit with a new missile launch, but the White House has tried to dilute it by not ruling out a meeting between Biden and the North Korean leader without preconditions. However, Pyongyang has given no signs at the time of seizing the American opening. “North Korea’s nuclear threat is becoming ever greater,” warned Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the press conference following the summit.

Previous Article

Britain, nurse convicted of killing 7 newborns while working at Chester hospital

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

