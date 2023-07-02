Home » Three wedding dresses in one | Magazine
Three wedding dresses in one | Magazine

Three wedding dresses in one | Magazine

Two in one wedding dress delighted many!

Source: Instagram/screenshot/sydneymarie.co

Imagine if you could have two dresses in one and not just any dress, but a wedding dress. Nowadays everything exists! Fashion designer, Rita Vinieris, who creates magical wedding dresses for the important day of many, came up with a genius idea.

Why should brides dress and change twice at a wedding and pay twice at the same time (since in some customs and habits, the bride changes into a slightly more comfortable dress later, when the celebration begins), when they can have one single wedding dress that can be changed in a few seconds turns into another design.

In the video, which delighted the future couple, the model initially wore a long, flowing dress with a long-sleeved top, which she then took off in an instant. As the lower part is a continuation of the top and actually represents a skirt separately, it is very easy to take off, leaving behind a short and formal dress in which the bride can enjoy the celebration without any hindrance.

See how this wedding dress looks in the video:

00:07 Dress Source: Instagram/sydneymarie.co

Source: Instagram/sydneymarie.co

