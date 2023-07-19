Three-year-old California shoots and kills one-year-old sister

Shock in San Diego, California: a one-year-old girl she was killed by her little brother 3 year old with a gunshot. This was reported by the police, as reported by ABC news. The little girl was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy found the gun in the house. The tragedy occurred in Fallbrook. “Investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The girl’s name was not disclosed “out of respect for the family”.

There have been at least 221 unintentional shootings by children in the United States this year, leaving 78 dead and 151 injured.

