Home » Three years after Agostino’s death, flowers in the street in memory of the victims of accidents
World

Three years after Agostino’s death, flowers in the street in memory of the victims of accidents

by admin
Three years after Agostino’s death, flowers in the street in memory of the victims of accidents

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

June 21 will mark the third anniversary of the death of Agostino Cardovino, the sixteen-year-old run over and killed in 2020 as he crossed Viale della Regione Siciliana at via Perpignano. Also this year, family and friends will gather for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Three years after Agostino’s death, flowers in the street in memory of the victims of accidents appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Israeli army killed six Palestinians during a military operation in Jenin in the West Bank

You may also like

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 17...

Anđela Jovanović married Fun

William and Harry, two brothers, two families (and...

ROAD TRANSPORTERS Sunday the new campaign of the...

Kashmir between India and Pakistan: mirror of the...

the US capitalists are with me. But will...

lithuania bulgaria statement of mladen krastajić | Sport

portugal would like the statement of the only...

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone overnight –...

Fire in a shed in Bolognetta, fire tamed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy