The protests at the Sainte-Soline reservoir. Gendarmerie vehicles on fire. At least five injured, one of them seriously

Protests in France against the water ‘mega-basins’ under construction in Sainte-Solinein the Deux-Sèvres department in eastern France.

A Le Figaro journalist present at the scene reported on violent clashes between protesters and police. Protesters have thrown molotov and stoneswhile officers fired tear gas and used water cannons.

And long procession started marching at the end of the morning, composed, according to the prefecture, by at least 6,000 protesters. The collective of environmental associations that organizes the protest, ‘Bassines non merci’, spoke of 25 thousand present.

According to reporters from Le Figaro five protesters were injured, one of them seriously in the eye. At least 3 gendarmerie vehicles are on fire. According to local news sources, groups tried to force the police blockade, which barred unauthorized marchers from entering the Reservoir District. The black blocs then began attacking the police, some with long iron bars.