NEW YORK – One extraordinary investigation of New York Times about phone calls made by Russian soldiers at the front, and released in September, revealed a hole that put many people’s lives at risk. All those mentioned in the long report and which they had criticized through their cell phones Russian President Vladimir Putinconfessed to the massacres of civilians, the disappointment of having been deceived, called the war on Ukraine “the most stupid decision”.
