Mali is fast becoming the Russian outpost in the Sahel. Vladimir Putin had a long telephone conversation with the leader of the coup junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta. In the course of the conversation, the Russian president allegedly promised supplies of food, oil and fertilizers. But it is likely that the heart of the conversation, which took place four days ago, was dedicated to the intervention of Wagner, the company of mercenaries that continues to strengthen its presence in the country.

