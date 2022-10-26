Home World Thus the “Rotax gang” steals engines for Iranian drones. Italy among the countries with the most thefts
World

Thus the “Rotax gang” steals engines for Iranian drones. Italy among the countries with the most thefts

by admin
Thus the “Rotax gang” steals engines for Iranian drones. Italy among the countries with the most thefts

The Rotax gang. Not the Rolex gang, but an international gang specializing in the theft of even more precious objects: the engines for the Iranian drones used by the Russians in the bombing raids against Ukraine. Examination of the remote-controlled aircraft shot down during the raids confirmed a suspicion of international intelligence: they are equipped with Rotax engines, built by an Austrian company.

See also  It is easier to get the new crown after being infected with the flu, and don’t forget personal protection after getting the flu vaccine | Influenza

You may also like

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Attack in southern Iran kills at least 15...

The Battle of Kherson is reported on the...

Atomic exercises in the skies of Russia: Putin...

Biden vaccinates upgraded new crown vaccine and calls...

Germany launches guidelines for the legalization of cannabis

Ca ‘Foscari removes the academic title from Putin’s...

United Kingdom, the Minister of Commerce resigns with...

Iran, the great march for Mahsa Amini. The...

[Hot Topics]The post-20th National Congress purge is coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy