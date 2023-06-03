Tiananmen anniversary: ​​forced silence in Hong Kong

No vigil in Victoria Park and no memorial Masses for the victims of the repression in Beijing 34 years ago. The authorities threaten an iron fist against “acts that endanger national security”. The meeting in prison with Lee Cheuk-yan, who for years was the soul of the commemorations: “Even behind bars there remains a free and strong man”

AsiaNews – Since 1990, June 4 of each year has been a key event for Hong Kong. The city was the only place in the world where the ‘Tiananmen Square massacre’, which took place in Beijing on June 4, 1989, was remembered in an organized and heavily participated way (with incidents and victims also in other Chinese cities). Hundreds of thousands of people of all ages and social conditions gathered in Victoria Park, and gave life to a show of lights, life, active citizenship, songs and emotion, testimony of the families of the victims.

It was Hong Kong at its best: a large, peaceful people demanding only freedom and democracy. The appointment continued even after 1997, when Hong Kong returned to be part of China maintaining a ‘high degree of autonomy’ and under the principle of ‘one country, two systems’. And the massive popular participation had never dropped either. Young people also took part: it was a great sign of trust and hope for Hong Kong and for China.

The founder and head of this gathering was, for many years, the charismatic leader Szeto Wah, much loved by the people. When he died in 2011, he was replaced by trade unionist and parliamentarian Lee Cheuk-yan, now in prison for ‘illegal assembly’ and awaiting trial on even more serious charges.

Since 2020, the vigil in Victoria Park has been considered illegal: first with the convenient justification of the pandemic; subsequently for the application of the National Security law, introduced on July 1, 2020. A law that swept away the democratic movement, parties and grassroots organizations. To try and cover up the void this year pro-Beijing associations have obtained permission to organize a fair between 3 and 5 June in Victoria Park in what they define as a mere “coincidence”. But the truth is that along with political freedom, people’s hope and happiness have been abrogated.

The Catholic Church, thanks to the Justice and Peace Commission, organized an ecumenical prayer in Victoria Park an hour before the big gathering. Holy Masses were also celebrated in suffrage and commemoration of the victims. They were very heartfelt appointments attended by the faithful, with card. Joseph Zen protagonist. Also in 2021, despite the dramatic change in the political climate and the National Security Law already in force, commemorative Holy Masses were celebrated in seven churches, with great participation of the people. Not anymore, and this year less than ever.

The diocese prayed for the Church in China on May 24, during the day of prayer established by Benedict XVI. In his message, Bishop Stephen Chow, describing the apostolic community, underlined the importance of the prayer that the Chinese Catholic community addresses to Mary, the help of Christians, to gain the strength to face what the future holds for us.

The diocese, through Fr. Thomas Law, responsible for liturgical life, invited the faithful to live interiorly on June 4, which this year falls on a Sunday, remembering what they wish to remember. “I will participate in the parish Mass – a Hong Kong activist wrote to me – this year for me the commemoration will be only in my heart”. Meanwhile, the courageous Justice and Peace Commission has undergone a significant downsizing of objectives and its name has also been changed. Perhaps as a protective precaution.

The authorities do not want any exceptions to the silence. Security Secretary (ie Interior Minister) Chris Tang peremptorily threatened to adopt severe measures of repression against those who use June 4 to commit “acts that endanger national security”. He made specious references to those who invoke the independence of Hong Kong (an issue totally foreign to the democratic movement) and to those who work to subvert the central power. This is an explicit and intimidating reference to crimes under the national security law. In fact, it rains in the wet: in recent years, activists who had attempted to commemorate the event through sudden and small gatherings have been arrested or dispersed by the police, and some of them sentenced to heavy sentences.

In the center of Victoria Park, during the 31 editions of the vigil, the ‘Pillar of Shame’ was placed, i.e. an 8-metre-high statue by the Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, depicting the martyrs of Tiananmen. The statue, normally located at the University of Hong Kong, was permanently removed. In recent days the police have also allegedly seized her because, again according to police reports, an attempt was made to include her in a subversive exhibition in Yuan Long, a distant location in the New Territories.

We have said and written it other times, we can only reiterate it: political freedom, freedom of expression and of the press, academic and association is over in Hong Kong. The number of people leaving the city is substantial. The numerous throngs of citizens, entire families with children and very many children, who went peacefully and hopefully to Victoria Park on the evening of June 4th seem to be the memory of another era, of another life. Yet it happened until a few years ago, until 2019.

Last March 25, in Stanley prison, I visited Lee Cheuk-yan, the main protagonist of the Tiananmen vigils mentioned above, one of the best known imprisoned and convicted democratic leaders. His first experience of imprisonment was in 1989 in Beijing, where he had gone to bring the solidarity of the people of Hong Kong to the Tiananmen students. After returning to Hong Kong, Lee lived his life as a Chinese citizen and a Christian, as a trade unionist and parliamentarian as a commitment to freedom, democracy and justice. Now his ideals are defeated on all fronts. Our meeting in prison lasted only 15 minutes, and there was glass between us. As I picked up the phone, I wondered what words I should say to encourage him. I didn’t need to. It was he who gave me courage. I met a free and strong man.