Tianjin adjusts the management method of the control area

The reporter learned from the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters on the 5th that the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters once again updated the management method of the control area. The adjusted specific measures are as follows:

Adjust the way high-risk areas are managed.Those who have a history of living in high-risk areas within 7 days shall undergo 5-day home isolation medical observation, and undergo nucleic acid testing on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th days; the management period shall be counted from leaving the risky area.

Adjust the management method of the counties (cities, districts, banners) where the people who report the new crown virus infection in low-risk areas and non-control personnel within 7 days (municipalities directly under the central government adjust the counties (cities, districts, banners) to the townships (streets) where they are located).Persons who have relevant travel and residence history within 7 days shall implement the verification system for negative nucleic acid certificates within 48 hours before arriving in Tianjin, and implement “two inspections in three days” after arriving in Tianjin (the first inspection is in principle “landing inspection”, and within 6 hours at the latest, arrival in Tianjin The second nucleic acid test will be carried out on the third day).

Adjust the management method of personnel coming (returning) to Tianjin from other places, and relevant personnel take the initiative to report.Those who plan to come (return) to Tianjin shall enter Tianjin in an orderly manner on the premise of completing the registration with the certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours and the Tianjin Health Code “Green Code”. After arriving in Tianjin, in principle, “landing inspection” should be carried out at airports, railway stations, long-distance passenger stations, expressway intersections, etc. with nucleic acid sampling points, and a nucleic acid test should be carried out “within 6 hours after arriving in Tianjin” at the latest. Tianjin implemented the second nucleic acid test on the third day, and it is “unnecessary” not to go out until the negative result is released.

Why should these groups of people be vaccinated as soon as possible? What items can be kept at home? The latest interpretation of Tianjin disease control experts →

Recently, the epidemic situation at home and abroad is severe and complicated, and the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain spreads quickly and is highly concealed, which is easy to cause community transmission. The risk of the elderly being infected with the new coronavirus is much higher than before. The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening New Coronavirus Vaccination for the Elderly” and proposed to accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate of people over 80 years old and continue to increase the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79.

Why should the elderly be vaccinated against the new coronavirus? What measures does our city have for the elderly with limited mobility? How effective is the nebulized inhalation vaccine? What is the adjustment of the interval between booster immunization and full immunization? With the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, how should citizens protect themselves? Chen Wei, director of the Immunization Program Management Section of the Immunization Planning Institute of the Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Fei Chunnan, director of the Disinfection and Vector Biological Control Institute, answered related hot issues.

It is urgent and necessary to increase the vaccination rate of the new crown vaccine among the elderly

Director Chen Wei introduced that although the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus has weakened, it still poses a threat to the vulnerable population. From the perspective of protecting the susceptible population, the effect of the new crown vaccine on preventing severe illness, critical illness and death after infection Significantly, “the elderly and those with chronic underlying diseases have significantly higher risks of severe illness and death after infection than other general populations, so it is necessary to increase the vaccination rate of the new crown vaccine for vulnerable groups as much as possible, especially to strengthen the Immunization rates.”

At the same time, Director Chen Wei suggested thatThe elderly should not only complete the full course of basic immunization as soon as possible, but also receive booster immunization 3 months after completing the basic immunization to obtain a better protective effect。

In view of the inconvenient use of smart phones by the elderly and mobility issues, Director Chen Wei said,Vaccination of the elderly against the new crown is the focus of the next step. According to the behavior characteristics of the elderly, in addition to continuing the original green channel for vaccination in the vaccination clinic, we also actively set up temporary vaccination points near residential buildings, and at the same time established a batch of mobile transfers The team provides door-to-door vaccination and other services for the elderly with disabilities.Provide maximum convenience.

Are aerosol inhalation vaccines safe?

After recently optimizing the epidemic prevention and control measures, the aerosol inhalation vaccine has been promoted in Tianjin on a trial basis, but many citizens still hold a wait-and-see attitude towards the “no injection” vaccine. In this regard, Director Chen Wei said that the effect is the same or even better: “Booster vaccination can be divided into two types: homologous booster vaccination and heterologous sequential vaccination.Homologous booster vaccination refers to the use of the same vaccine and booster vaccination after the completion of routine immunization, for example, after 2 doses of inactivated vaccines, the third dose of inactivated vaccine is administered for booster immunization; heterologous sequential vaccination refers to the selection of one Vaccines with different technical routes from the initial immunization are used for booster vaccination. For example, after 2 doses of inactivated vaccines, 1 dose of viral vector vaccine or recombinant protein vaccine is used as a booster, and aerosolized inhalation vaccines belong to the latter.ThisBoth methods of booster vaccination can help us to quickly increase our antibodies when the routine immunization time is prolonged and the virus mutation protection rate is reduced, preventing the risk of severe illness and death.”

Director Chen Wei reminded the public that at present, the country is promoting the first booster injection, and the second booster dose has not yet been officially released.That is to say, citizens can choose to receive a booster vaccine or an aerosolized inhalation vaccine after the two-shot routine immunization. However, if the booster vaccination has been completed, it cannot be “boosted” again at present.。

In response to the vaccination of infants and young children that many citizens are concerned about, Director Chen Wei said that according to national regulations, the current new crown vaccine is still used for people over the age of three. inspection,Vaccination has not yet been extended to children under the age of three, and these infants need personal protection from caregivers to develop good hygiene and living habits.”

Why is the interval between booster immunization and full immunization adjusted for the elderly? Can it be given at the same time as other vaccines?

Recently, the time interval between the first dose of booster immunization and full immunization for the elderly over 60 years old has been adjusted to more than 3 months, which is shorter than the previous 6 months.

Why adjust?Director Chen Wei explained, “One isThe concealment and transmissibility of the virus are very strong. We need to quickly increase the vaccination rate of booster immunization for the elderly to better protect the susceptible population from severe illness and death.Second, the study found thatThe effectiveness of booster immunization of the new coronavirus vaccine in the elderly at 3-month intervals and 6-month intervals is basically the same,Security is guaranteed. “

For the elderly who have recently received flu vaccines and other vaccines, Director Chen Wei suggested that according to the national vaccination guidelines,At least 14 days between the new crown virus vaccination and other vaccinations. Therefore, if you have recently received a rabies vaccine, shingles vaccine or other vaccines, it is recommended to wait 14 days before receiving the new coronavirus vaccine. Similarly, after receiving the new coronavirus vaccine, it is also recommended to take other vaccines at an interval of 14 days. “However, for some special cases, such as when animals are injured or have trauma and other reasons, rabies vaccine, tetanus vaccine, and immunoglobulin need to be vaccinated; , don’t consider the distance.” Director Chen Wei said.

These are the things you need in your home

Director Fei Chunnan reminded the general public that with the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, it is very important for citizens to do a good job in personal protection and cleaning, “First of all, we must wear masks scientifically. Masks are divided into medical surgical masks and medical protective masks. Ordinary citizens generally wear medical surgical masks when going out. However, if you go to dense places or hospitals for medical treatment, it is recommended to wear protective masks above kn95 level.existIn daily life, cleaning should be the main focus, supplemented by preventive disinfection.Regularly use 84 disinfectant to disinfect the surfaces of objects and public areas.at the same timeThe ‘disinfection’ of the air is also crucial. Citizens should open windows for 20-30 minutes to ventilate at least twice a day when the weather permits. “

According to Director Fei Chunnan, clothes and shoe soles generally do not need to be disinfected after going home. They can be hung in a cool and ventilated place. “It is not recommended to use alcohol, which poses a safety hazard. Use a quaternary ammonium wipe or alcohol-based disinfectant wipe to give surfaces a six-sided sanitizing wipe before entering the home.”

Adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures in many places, the latest summary

On the 5th, many places across the country introduced new policies to adjust the prevention and control measures for the new crown pneumonia epidemic, involving nucleic acid testing, travel, drug purchase and other aspects.

Shanghai will no longer give yellow codes to those who have no nucleic acid records within 7 days

According to the release from Shanghai: From 00:00 on December 6, Shanghai ① will exclude elderly care institutions, child welfare institutions, medical institutions, schools (including nursery institutions), and closed entertainment venues (including KTV, chess and card rooms, secret room script killings, and Internet cafes). Except for places with special epidemic prevention requirements, such as restaurants, catering services (including bars), other public places will no longer be checked for negative nucleic acid test certificates. ② Keep the city’s normal nucleic acid testing sampling points, continue to provide free testing services, and no yellow code will be given to those who have no nucleic acid testing records within 7 days.

Jiangxi: Except for special places, nucleic acid test certificates and health codes will no longer be checked when entering public places

According to the website of the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission: From 18:00 on December 5th, except for the specified population in key positions, normalized nucleic acid testing will no longer be carried out, and other personnel will be “willing to be tested”. All localities should rationally arrange nucleic acid testing points and continue to provide convenient testing services. ②Except for special places such as medical institutions, nursing homes, welfare homes, primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens, nucleic acid test certificates will no longer be checked when taking public transportation in the city, entering and leaving residential areas, entering parks, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, and other public places , no longer check the health code, and no longer scan the “site code”. ③Medical institutions at all levels and of all types shall not refuse a diagnosis because they do not have a nucleic acid test certificate, and conduct diagnosis and treatment immediately after taking a nucleic acid sample for those who cannot provide it.

Many places in Hainan no longer implement classified control on foreign (returned) personnel from the province

On December 5, Haikou, Sanya, Danzhou, Chengmai, Dongfang and other cities and counties in Hainan Province issued a notice on adjusting the province’s measures to prevent and control the epidemic of foreign (returned) personnel, announcing that from now on, the above-mentioned cities and counties in Hainan will Classified management is no longer implemented for (returned) personnel from outside the province. Reminder from the Hainan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention: It is recommended that people (returning) from outside the province carry out self-health monitoring for 3 days after arrival, and do not have meals, parties, or gatherings. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and loss of taste and smell occur, they should seek medical treatment in time.

Districts and restaurants in Shenzhen, Guangdong no longer check nucleic acid reports

According to Shenzhen’s release: ①The city’s community communities, office spaces, restaurants, supermarkets, and various public places will no longer check for negative nucleic acid test certificates, and enter with the green health code and the scanning code. ② Internet cafes, nightclubs, chess and card rooms, KTV, bars, sauna bathing places and other closed public places where six types of people gather still need to enter with a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate and scan the code to enter. ③ Nucleic acid testing and inspection of personnel in risky occupations and personnel in key institutions shall be carried out in accordance with the “Prevention and Control Plan for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Ninth Edition)”.

Mianyang, Sichuan no longer provides free nucleic acid testing services, and social testing has stopped

On December 5, the Office of the Emergency Command Headquarters of Mianyang City, Sichuan Province issued the “Notice on No longer Providing Free Nucleic Acid Testing Services”: According to the current situation of epidemic prevention and control,Mianyang City will no longer provide free nucleic acid testing services from 17:00 on December 5, 2022.

Mianyang said that people who need nucleic acid testing are “willing to get tested”, and please go to relevant medical institutions for testing. All medical institutions in various places should provide convenience for the public’s nucleic acid testing.

Mianyang also reminded that Mianyang City has completely stopped social nucleic acid testing since November 30, and at the same time stopped conducting nucleic acid report inspections for entering and exiting public places such as residential areas, shopping malls, supermarkets, and taking public transportation in the city.

Shenyang, Dalian, Anshan, Liaoning: Negative nucleic acid certificates are not checked when taking public transportation

According to Shenyang’s announcement, from 0:00 on the 6th, Shenyang City① will no longer carry out normal nucleic acid testing, and all regions should reasonably set up convenient nucleic acid sampling points to meet the needs of citizens who “willing to do all the tests”. ② Bathing centers, massage parlors, beauty salons, chess and card rooms, secret room script killing places, entertainment halls, Internet cafes, KTV, dance halls, disco halls and other closed public places shall be reopened, and ventilation and disinfection shall be strictly implemented and scientific wearing of masks and sweeping “places” shall be reopened. Code”, temperature measurement, health code green code and other prevention and control measures. ③When entering and leaving the community, take public transportation such as buses, subways, taxis (online car-hailing), wear masks scientifically, scan the “site code” and the green health code, and no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate; ④Enter pharmacies or Purchasing “four types of drugs” such as antipyretics, cough suppressants, antivirals, and antibiotics on the Internet platform will no longer require negative nucleic acid test certificates, and real-name registration information will no longer be required.

According to Dalian’s release: Starting from the 5th, except for nursing homes, welfare homes, and medical institutions, citizens of Dalian City will not be checked for nucleic acid testing when entering other public places, taking subways, buses and other public transportation. ②Citizens who purchase “one withdrawal, two antibodies” drugs through pharmacies or Internet platforms do not check the negative nucleic acid test certificates, and do not register their real names.

Starting from the 5th, Anshan City, Liaoning Province will implement “willing to do all kinds of inspections” for nucleic acid testing, and all counties (cities), districts, and development zones will continue to provide convenient testing services. ②In addition to civil welfare institutions (nursing homes, welfare homes, etc.), medical institutions, prisons, schools, and kindergartens, citizens enter other public places and take public transportation to continue to scan the “Easy Saddle Code” (place code), and use the health code to green The code is passed, and the nucleic acid test negative certificate will no longer be checked. ③Citizens who buy “one withdrawal, two antibodies” drugs through pharmacies will no longer check the negative certificate of nucleic acid test. ④ Those who come (return) from other areas in the province should continue to actively report and enter the saddle with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. When they arrive at the saddle, they will no longer undergo “landing” nucleic acid testing. After arriving at the saddle, they must do a good job of monitoring their own health .

The average price of air tickets on domestic routes rose by 30% in the past week

With the optimization and adjustment of epidemic policies in many places across the country, air ticket prices have ushered in changes. The same journey travel data shows that the average price of air tickets in the past week has increased by 30% week-on-week to 750 yuan (including tax), which is about 16% higher than the average price during the National Day Golden Week this year. Among them, the single-day per capita air ticket price on December 3 was 922 (including tax), reaching the peak of the average air ticket price since October. In terms of popular routes, the domestic routes with the highest ranking in the past week mainly include: Hangzhou-Guiyang, Shanghai-Kunming, Shenzhen-Shanghai, Hangzhou-Kunming, Shanghai-Shenzhen, Chengdu-Hangzhou, etc.

news speed reading

According to monitoring data from the State Post Bureau, since November 27, the average daily business volume of express delivery nationwide has continued to rise steadily. Especially from December 2 to 4, the daily average exceeded 300 million pieces for three consecutive days, achieving a rapid rebound.

The National Development and Reform Commission stated on the 5th that according to the recent changes in oil prices in the international market and in accordance with the current refined oil price formation mechanism, starting from 24:00 on December 5, 2022, domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 440 yuan and 425 yuan per ton respectively.

Six departments including the Ministry of Transport issued a decision on revising the “Interim Measures for the Management of Online Taxi Reservation Services”. The revised “Measures” lowers the amount of fines for engaging in online car-hailing business activities without obtaining an online taxi reservation license and driver license.

fromChina Eastern AirlinesIt is learned that China Eastern Airlines will receive the first C919 aircraft delivered globally at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport on December 9. The person in charge of China Eastern Airlines said that after the first delivered C919 aircraft arrived at Hongqiao Airport, China Eastern Airlines was responsible for the acceptance ceremony.

On December 5, local time, the government of Risaralda Province in Colombia confirmed that the number of victims of a landslide accident on the road leading to Chocó province the previous day had risen to 33.

According to news from Japan’s Jiji News Agency on December 5, local time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued relevant instructions on the same day that starting from the next fiscal year, the five-year defense expenditure will be increased to 43 trillion yen.

These key points need to be understood

The second RRR cut this year has been implemented, releasing long-term funds of about 500 billion yuan

The second RRR cut this year was officially implemented on December 5, releasing about 500 billion yuan of long-term funds. This will help maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity, promote a steady decline in comprehensive financing costs, implement a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy, and consolidate the foundation for economic stabilization and upward growth. On November 25, the People’s Bank of China announced that it decided to reduce the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 0.25 percentage points on December 5, 2022 (excluding financial institutions that have implemented a 5% deposit reserve ratio). This is the second RRR cut this year, and the first RRR cut this year was implemented in April. The two RRR cuts reduced the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points, released long-term funds of more than one trillion yuan, and the weighted average deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions fell to about 7.8%.

Three departments issued documents to promote the construction of urban child-friendly spaces

Recently, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Office of the Women and Children Working Committee of the State Council jointly issued the “Guidelines for the Construction of Urban Child-Friendly Spaces (Trial)”, among which: ① priority should be given to education, medical care, and child welfare, which are frequently used by children. Book reading, display, art performance, sports and other public service facilities should be adapted for children; ②The community should add children’s playgrounds in combination with amusement parks and pocket parks, and configure recreational facilities and rest facilities for caregivers, and build children’s playgrounds in residential areas The area should not be less than 100 square meters.

Experts Interpret the Pathogenicity of Omicron Mutants

Tong Zhaohui, an expert in respiratory critical care, said that international and domestic monitoring data have confirmed that the pathogenicity and virulence of the Omicron mutant strain and its evolutionary branches are significantly weaker than the original strain and Delta and other mutant strains. ① From clinical observation, Omicron is highly contagious, mainly with upper respiratory symptoms, and many people do not even have high fever symptoms. ②Compared with the global influenza epidemic in 2009, the proportion of pneumonia or severe or critical illness caused by the variant strain of Omicron was relatively low.

These cultural venues in Tianjin are reopening in an orderly manner!

We learned from the Binhai New Area Culture and Tourism Bureau that in order to enrich the cultural life of the residents, all public cultural venues such as libraries, cultural centers, museums, and grassroots comprehensive cultural service centers in the Binhai New Area will resume orderly starting from December 5. open.

It is understood that all public cultural venues will implement the “three haves” and do a good job in protecting citizens who come to the museum. There are entrance inspection measures, and special personnel are arranged to be on duty at the entrance, and the “three-piece suit” is checked and implemented, that is, wearing masks, checking body temperature, and verifying health codes (scanning site codes) and other measures. For groups such as the elderly who do not use or do not know how to operate smartphones, their health code (scanning site code) can take alternative measures such as registering with a valid identity certificate, doing it on behalf of relatives and friends, and presenting a “communication itinerary card”; there are appointment services and control Diversion measures, control the number of people serving and stay time, and prevent people from gathering.

The East Bank of the Haihe River Creates a New Landmark of the Consumption Corridor

46,000 square meters, the investment rate has reached 95%, and nearly 130 brands have been signed. The former No. 1 Thermal Power Plant, which has been silent for several years, has a new vitality… The reporter learned from Hedong District that it is located at the intersection of Liuwei Road and Shishijing Road in Hedong District. The Tianjin Jinmaohui project, which will be officially put into operation on December 30, will go all out to create a new landmark in the consumer corridor on the east coast of the Haihe River.

Guangzhou: Fever clinics in all medical institutions shall not be closed in principle

On December 5, the Guangzhou Municipal Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. According to Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, the current epidemic situation in Guangzhou is still multi-point, multi-faceted, and multi-chain, maintaining a state of local aggregation and point-like distribution. In order to further scientifically and accurately prevent and control the work and ensure the medical needs of the masses, Guangzhou has recently accelerated the construction of fever clinic regulations, requiring “should be set up as much as possible” and “should be opened as much as possible”. The disposal will be restored quickly.”

Qatar World Cup Report

Qatar World Cup1/8The final will continue on the evening of the 5th Beijing time. Daran Maeda and Perisic scored goals respectively, and the Japanese team and the Croatian team drew 1:1 within 120 minutes. In the penalty shootout, Livakovic saved the shots of Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Misaki, and Maya Yoshida, helping Croatia advance to the quarterfinals 4:2 (3:1 on penalties).

Qatar World Cup1/8In the sixth game of the final, Brazil beat South Korea 4-1.Advance to the quarterfinals! In the first half, Vinicius, Neymar, Richarlison and Paqueta each scored a goal. In the second half, Bai Shenghao, who came off the bench, scored a goal back. In the quarter-finals, Brazil will play against Croatia.

The global population of crested ibis exceeds 9,000

It was learned from a press conference held by the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government Information Office on the 5th that the global population of crested ibises has expanded from 7 in 1981 to more than 9,000 at present, and the habitat area of ​​crested ibises has expanded from less than 5 square kilometers to about Covering 16,000 square kilometers, the distribution range of crested ibis gradually expands to the historical distribution area.

Answers to these questions

What is the performance after being infected with the new crown? Seek medical attention immediately if you experience these symptoms!

What is the performance after being infected with the new crown? How to distinguish between asymptomatic, mild, common, and severe? How to identify the “alarm signs” that must seek medical attention? Accept this “New Coronary Virus Infection Emergency Nursing Handbook”!

How can infants and young children under the age of 3 avoid infection with the new coronavirus?expert advice

Recently, some cities have issued new regulations for epidemic prevention, and no longer need to check the negative nucleic acid test certificate or scan the “place code” when entering public places. At present, the new crown vaccine has not yet covered infants and young children under the age of 3. In this context, how to prevent this group of people from being infected with the new crown virus?

“Babies under the age of 1 are not suitable for wearing masks, so the most important thing is that people who live with them should strengthen their awareness of protection.“Wang Quan, director of the emergency internal medicine department of Beijing Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, said in an interview with a reporter from Science and Technology Daily.

In order to prevent infants under 3 years old from being infected with the new coronavirus, Wang Quan put forward various suggestions. “First of all, parents should do a good job of vaccination and build an immune wall for their children by strengthening their own protection.”

“Secondly, in terms of travel,To reduce unnecessary going out.Take less infants and young children to crowded places, try not to take children out for dinner, and try not to let outsiders come to the house. The cohabitants of infants and young children should wear masks when going out, take off their coats, shoes and hats immediately after returning home, and wash their hands carefully. At the same time, don’t forget to disinfect commonly used items such as mobile phones. “Wang Quan emphasized, “IfWhen taking children out, it is recommended to carry disposable disinfection gel and alcohol pads, and do a good job of hand hygiene for children in time to reduce the risk of exposure and infection for infants and young children.”

Furthermore,In terms of home use, Wang Quan suggested regular ventilation. “It should be noted that in winter, especially in the north, the weather is cold and the temperature is low. When ventilating, care should be taken to keep warm to prevent children from freezing and catching a cold.”

“In addition, in terms of life and rest, children must maintain a regular schedule, get enough sleep, and drink plenty of water. At the same time, ensure that children eat a balanced diet, eat more fruits and vegetables, and exercise appropriately to enhance their resistance.” Wang Quan reminded. .

Recently, a “new crown medication order chart” has been widely disseminated on social media, causing heated discussions. Talking about how families with children should stockpile medicines, Wang Quan said that it is enough to prepare some antipyretics and oral rehydration salts suitable for children at home, and it is not recommended to store too many medicines. “When giving medicines to children, you should follow the doctor’s advice carefully and read the medicine instructions carefully. To ensure safety, parents should not just give medicines based on experience.”

Autumn and winter are the seasons with a high incidence of respiratory diseases. Fever and cough are common symptoms of respiratory diseases in children. How to deal with the fever and cough of infants and young children has also attracted the attention of parents.

Wang Quan said that the pathogens that cause fever and cough symptoms are mainly viruses, and also include certain bacteria and Mycoplasma pneumoniae. After the child has fever and cough symptoms, if the mental state is stable, the parents should pay attention to the condition while taking care of the symptoms. “As long as a child under 3 months has a fever, or a child of any age has a fever for more than three consecutive days, or has a persistent high fever, or is accompanied by frequent coughing or vomiting, and complains of fixed pain in a certain part of the body, frequent diarrhea, pus and blood in the stool, urine If the amount decreases, the breathing increases or even has difficulty breathing, disturbance of consciousness, convulsions, etc., the child should be taken to see a doctor in time.”

Xu Yi, Director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Guangzhou Women and Children’s Medical Center, previously publicly stated that judging from the current cases of new coronavirus infection in children at home and abroad, most of the children’s infection cases have relatively mild clinical symptoms, and the fever does not last long. After 3 to 5 days, he recovered quickly, mainly with symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Judging from the cases we have seen so far, most children with new coronavirus infection are mild, and they mainly adopt symptomatic treatment and intensive care.” Wang Quan also said that parents do not need to be overly anxious.

these acts are punished

Tianjin cracked a cross-provincial online gambling case involving over 10 million yuan

Recently, the Tianjin Public Security Bureau detected a cross-provincial online gambling case and arrested 14 suspects, involving more than 10 million yuan. This is the first cross-provincial online gambling case detected by the Tianjin Public Security Bureau since the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

According to reports, the Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau discovered clues during work in late November that someone was using a WeChat group in the Binhai New Area to attract gamblers to gamble online, and the cash flow was huge. In this regard, the Public Security Management Team of the Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Binhai New Area Public Security Bureau quickly mobilized elite police forces to set up a special case team and devoted themselves to the investigation of the case.

“The gambling gang moved from other provinces to Tianjin Binhai New Area. From the start of the World Cup in Qatar to the present, Li used the odds and other gambling information obtained from gambling websites to develop Hang and others to establish a gambling WeChat group, and recruited from the Internet. Solicited gamblers to seek benefits by drawing water from them and betting against each other. The accumulated betting amount reached more than 10 million yuan, and the illegal profit was hundreds of thousands of yuan.” According to the police handling the case, through online investigation and offline investigation, the special case team has fully grasped The identity information and criminal evidence of all members of the gambling gang were quickly located, and 14 suspects including Li were arrested in the early morning of December 1. Three computers, more than 20 mobile phones and bills involved in the case were seized on the spot. More than 30 copies and cash, bank cards and other items involved in the case.

After interrogation, Li and other 14 people confessed to the crime of organizing illegal online gambling and seeking profits. At present, 14 criminal suspects including Li have been criminally detained according to law, and 89 people involved in gambling have been given administrative punishment according to law.

