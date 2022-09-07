Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 5th that Western sanctions against Russia have caused problems in the maintenance and other aspects of the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline. The responsibility for the current pipeline stoppage lies entirely with Western sanctions.

Peskov told reporters that the sanctions made it impossible for the components of the Beixi-1 pipeline to be repaired and transported without legal protection. “It is the sanctions imposed by Western countries that have led to the situation we are seeing now. reason”.

He emphasized that Russia refused to “splash dirty water” by the West, that is, put the responsibility of “breathing” on Moscow, and the West “should be responsible for the development of the situation to the present situation.”

Russia’s Gazprom (Gazprom) said on the 2nd that due to the discovery of multiple equipment failures, the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will completely stop gas transmission until the fault is eliminated. This natural gas pipeline was completed in 2011. It starts from Vyborg, Russia in the east, and leads to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It is the main gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

European countries have long been highly dependent on Russian gas and oil supplies. Since the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the EU has followed the US in imposing multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia, but the backlash caused by the sanctions has made the EU even more embarrassed.

In mid-June of this year, Gazprom reduced the supply of natural gas to Germany via the “Beixi-1” pipeline by nearly 60% on the grounds that Germany’s Siemens did not return the turbines sent by Gazprom for repair in time, and the daily gas supply did not exceed 67 million cubic meters. Siemens said the turbines were sent to Canada for repairs and could not be returned due to Canada’s sanctions on Russia.

On July 11, the gas supply of the “Beixi-1” pipeline was suspended due to the annual routine maintenance, and the gas supply was resumed on the 21st of the month. On July 27, another turbine at the Portovaya compressor station of “North Stream-1” stopped running, and the daily gas supply of the pipeline dropped from 67 million cubic meters to 33 million cubic meters. At the end of August, due to the maintenance of the only operating turbine at the Portovaya compressor station, the gas supply of the “North Stream-1” pipeline was suspended from August 31 to September 3.

In a video program broadcast by Russian media on the 4th, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the stop of the “North Stream-1” gas transmission was entirely caused by the actions and sanctions of Western countries and the European Union, who violated the pipeline Contract terms for repairs and maintenance.

Peskov emphasized on the 5th that once the Western sanctions against Russia are lifted, the maintenance of the “North Stream-1” will be easily completed and the gas supply will resume.Xinhua News Agency special feature