Our Wuzhen special telegram (reporter Yue Fuyu) The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit opened yesterday. China Cyberspace Research Institute released the blue books of “China Internet Development Report 2022″ and “World Internet Development Report 2022″ at the meeting. The “China Internet Development Report 2022″ evaluates the Internet development of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government. The report shows that the Internet development level of our city and 10 provinces (municipalities directly under the Central Government), including Guangdong, Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Shandong, Sichuan, Fujian and Hubei, is at the forefront of the country.

Since 2017, the Blue Book has been released globally for six consecutive years and is an important part of the World Internet Conference. The Blue Book is an important research achievement led by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, with the participation of high-end think tanks and research institutions in the Internet field at home and abroad.

The “China Internet Development Report 2022″ focuses on the new progress and achievements of China‘s Internet development in the past year. It mainly includes: the world‘s leading information infrastructure construction, the completion of the layout of an integrated big data center; the prominent role of the digital economy, Accelerate the cultivation of the market for data elements; enhance the efficiency of digital public services, and develop social governance in the direction of intelligence; steadily advance the construction of network civilization, and improve the comprehensive network governance system; initially establish a data security protection system; gradually improve the construction of the rule of law in the network; international exchanges in cyberspace Cooperation is pragmatic and efficient, and digital cooperation shows new achievements.

The “World Internet Development Report 2022″, based on a global perspective, sorts out and summarizes the development of the world Internet, and objectively reflects the new measures, new progress, and new achievements that countries actively explore, promote development, and respond to challenges in the complex international environment.

The report optimizes the indicator system of the World Internet Development Index, and analyzes 48 representative countries and regions on five continents from six dimensions: infrastructure, innovation capability, industrial development, Internet application, network security and Internet governance. After comprehensive evaluation, the top ten countries this year are the United States, China, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, and Denmark.