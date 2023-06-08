Home » Tic Muay Thai premiere the video clip of “Waiting for your voice”
Tic Muay Thai premiere the video clip of "Waiting for your voice"

Tic Muay Thai premiere the video clip of “Waiting for your voice”

waiting for your voice is a song that speaks again, as has been usual in their previous cuts that we premiered on Mondosonoro (I see your light go out, don’t you thinks) of amor. In love, waiting is always present, so if waiting times are shortened, imagination is also triggered more easily. But this is not the only thing: the lover is always the one who waits, or in other words, the lover is controlled by waiting. And not only when we talk about love, because if they try something Tic Muay Thai it is using love as a gateway to something more general: making someone wait, whatever the context, is always an exercise in power.

Mayte Gómez Molina, is the producer of the video clip and in charge of all the art of the Ep A mar (2023, Bora-Bora Records) With a single setting (La Playa de la Barrosa, in Chiclana de la Frontera) and a single character (Ignacio Forestfriend of the band), have been able to open the doors of their universe, to which we look out from here and from which we will leave with a new look at what surrounds us, if at some point we had forgotten that in the old is the new and vice versa.

