A tiny being capable of causing enormous damage: this is the case of the tick and a new disease that it is able to transmit to humans. Here is the alarm from the experts.

Covid has taught us – or rather, reminded us – that animals and nature in general can be, depending on how we treat and manage them, our best ally or our worst enemy. Now a threat from an infinitesimal creature like a tick reiterates the lesson…

It was the alarm bell that set off the case of a 75-year-old man from Alabama, in the United States. Let’s say right away that the man is fine now, but his story caught the scientists off guard. Unfortunately, this is yet another bad news linked to climate change and the gradual but inexorable rise in temperatures, for which tick populations will become increasingly widespread, like the diseases they are capable of transmitting.

The invisible trap carried by ticks

The 75-year-old in question showed up at the hospital after accusing him for about a month unexplained symptoms: extreme tiredness combined with recurring bouts of fever, chills, sweating, headache, dizziness. All without ever having moved from home and without having had particular contact with sick people. But there is a but: a few weeks earlier he had been stung by a tick.

Subsequent medical tests revealed the presence of a spiral-shaped bacterium in the victim’s blood. The 75-year-old was then immediately put on antibiotics. After the first dose, high fever and partial loss of sensation. But after 24 hours the situation improved, and within a few weeks the elderly man recovered completely.

The real news, however, is that the doctors have ascertained in their analyzes the presence of the bacterium Borrelia lonestari, the first case of this type recorded in the United States. “In the coming years, greater awareness of the pathogenic potential of B. lonestari and the use of molecular diagnostics could provide us with an approximation of the true burden of disease caused by this bacterium,” explained Vazquez Guillamet, infectious disease specialist.

It’s about a less pervasive bacterium than other classic tick-borne infections, and very difficult to identify by classical laboratory methods. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that other similar cases, which have remained in the shadows, have had a less fortunate outcome.