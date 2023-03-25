tigers lions They have become a relatively classic, charming and much-loved group within the national scene. It is the sensation that his return generates, “Todo va bien” (Sonido Muchacho, 23), nine balsamic songs with which to dye gray existential routines and which we discussed with Luismi Pérez and Javi Marzal.

“Todo va bien” is a straightforward album with most of the potential singles, but it is also an elegant and well-constructed work. What was your intention with these nine songs that make up ‘Todo va bien’? I am referring, above all, to the effect that you intended to arouse in the listener.

Luismi Pérez: I suppose we are looking for the same effect that we get by composing and recording them: enjoying and overcoming depressions. Either one would work for us.

Is “Todo va bien” an optimistic, pessimistic, realistic album… or ironic? Actually, it seems that there are two distinct parts within the album: a first one that is more luminous and vertical and a second one that is darker and more hopeless that begins with the song “Todos los santos”.

Luismi Pérez: It’s optimistic because basically it’s about the music and all music is optimistic. One listens to even the darkest Nick Cave records to feel better. Or those of Nick Drake. Or any handsome, depressed Nick.

Javi Marzal: It’s true that the album darkens after “Todos los santos”, but it’s not premeditated. I think we knew which one we wanted to open with and which one to close with. We have gone through many states of mind to get to compose it. Yes, I can tell you that, although some songs seem bright, there is always a bit of bitterness, a kind of “don’t freak out”.

I would say that there is a particularly poetic component in the narrative of the album, and that it is also descriptive of manners. Do you agree? And if so, was it intended? Where did the inspiration come from to write the lyrics of ‘Todo va bien’?

Luismi Pérez: I think it is less traditional than the previous ones. Maybe it is customary regarding what we like to do. Miguel (López) always says that in the songs of Tigres Leones there are many references to watching television. I expand those that are for walks. Actually, my life could be summed up as taking walks and playing video games. I don’t know if it’s poetic, of course the lyrics have been made with more time. For example, “All Saints” took a year at least.

Javi Marzal: We wanted to make a record about music and what surrounds it. Then the pandemic and personal situations have caused the album to be impregnated with other topics. For me it is also less traditional. It had never occurred to me to play with the myth of Proserpina in a song from any previous album.

“Sometimes I think that indie-rock records are no longer needed, but then I’m with these and it goes away” There are collaborations on all but one of the songs on the album (which, in a way, confirms a theory that I’ll put to you later). Did this series of collaborations come about on the fly or did you want to make one of those albums full of guest appearances from the beginning? other musicians?

Luismi Pérez: It is an album in which the concept of friendship implicit in having a group is very marked. To that we should add our friendship with Luis (Fernández) from Sonido Muchacho or the one we already have with Carlos Hernández. We wanted to add people we admire who kindly sang on the record.

Javi Marzal: Actually, my friend María Benitez collaborates in the choruses of "Empiezo a ver la luz". Regarding the process: I remember that my partner encouraged me to use other voices. I guess from not hearing myself alone all the time. And I think it was a success. I think we started thinking about a collaboration and then more names came up. Then we were fitting them into each song and they all had a meaning in what the song says or in how it is said.

I am going to put you in a compromise, but I would like you to tell me which of those latent collaborations on the album is your favorite and why.

Luismi Pérez: That of the aforementioned Luis (Fernández) from Sonido Muchacho.

Javi Marzal: It’s complicated, not only because of Luis’ collaboration, but because each one of the collaborations has a lot of personality and each one has its magic. The latest albums by the people who collaborate (Tulsa, Medalla, Caliza, Marcelo Criminal, Marta Movidas, Estrella Fugaz, Andrea Buenavista) on the album are some of our favorites from recent years in Spain. And I think that each one makes different music, and I insist, with a lot of personality, something that must always be celebrated.

Would you say that, even at times, this is Tigres Leones’ most pop record to date? Would it also be, in your opinion, your best album?

Luismi Pérez: Yes to both. Although as much as we were more of a garage at the beginning, we have always had a pop intention in the melodies and structures. But it has rock moments (excuse the word). It’s my favorite album, of course, because it’s the one we’ve worked on the most on the songs and it has allowed us to integrate synthesizers and samples, which for an electronic lover like me has been a dream.

What is the main difference between “Todo va bien” and the three previous albums by Tigres Leones? What’s absolutely new (apart from the endless collaborations) in this album?

Luismi Pérez: It’s a more relaxed record, but just as intense. And as I said we have explored other music and we have applied it to rock. For example, “Los cerezos, los almendros” is a song that is structured around a sample from the soundtrack of a video game. Then we all entered with the guitars, in plan to end Western civilization.

Javi Marzal: As Luismi has commented, seeing him enjoy the synth and the video game ‘Dark Souls’.

I would like to specifically comment on some songs on the album and that you please tell me their origin and meaning. Perhaps my favorite is “Vuelvo al mar”, which reminds me in equal parts of Family and La Costa Brava (something that can only be understood as a compliment, of course).

Luismi Pérez: That was a very cool discovery in which Carlos has a lot to do. It’s nice that being Javi from Bilbao we get close to the Donosti Sound.

Javi Marzal: Both references make me very excited. When I took it to the venue it was a more Atlantic song (more Veloso, played with the fingers) and then, thanks to Carlos and the rhythm section (Paco and Miguel embroider it), it went more towards the Cantabrian. On the one hand, I wanted to go back to making slower or different music. And on the other, I have always liked the image of someone swimming into the sea. So the song revolves around both ideas. My friend María also sings, with whom I share a love for bossa.

“The album is very marked by that concept of friendship implicit in having a group” I also really like “No lo digo por ti”, which I think is almost an anti-anthem that we could all adopt without too much hesitation.

Luismi Pérez: Miguel (López) calls “I’m not saying it for you” ‘Lisa Simpson’s song’, because it’s a bit like the song of a repentant misanthrope and, despite everything, positive. The song is pessimistic about the world, but optimistic about the people we love. Actually, everything comes from the phrase at the beginning that is “Praise the sun” which obviously comes from ‘Dark Souls’.

Javi Marzal: I think it’s our favorite song in the group. Here I have to say that the collaboration with Elisa Caliza was the first one I thought of because, as soon as Luismi taught me the lyrics, I found it very seductive that a collapsism activist sang with me about the end of the world. Vocally, I think what Elisa has done is super cool.

“A banda” is a beautiful song that floods everything with light when played (and includes that wonderful collaboration from Tulsa). What can you tell me about this song?

Luismi Pérez: I only know that I like it a lot because it is a perfect composition by Javi.

Javi Marzal: Well, Carlos Hernández is a genius here. He especially liked the song and Luismi’s riff. From the beginning I thought a lot about the Flaming Lips at the sound level. And well, the lyrics refer to having relationships that go beyond spending time or not being alone. And a band seemed like a good example to me. I stole the title from Chico Buarque, whom I adore. And the icing on the cake is the voice of Miren from Tulsa, who, in addition to being one of the best composers in this country, recognizes her vocal style even under the sea.

“Mexico 86” is a kind of sports breaking latest news of that world cup. Are you especially soccer fans or are you one of those who think that modern soccer is rubbish? The theme is, by the way, an undisguised approach to shoegaze.

Luismi Pérez: Everything I am a soccer fan can be summed up in this letter: watch Spain-Denmark in June 1986 with my father. I think that after that I have not seen a game in my life. There is an approach to shoegaze, but through ‘Disintegration’ (Fiction, 89) by The Cure.

Javi Marzal: The song is very tender. Luismi suggested that I finish off with the team’s lineup during that match and that I fit it with the melody. I think finishing the album singing “Zubizarreta” with Marcelo Criminal is one of my milestones as a vocalist.

It’s hard to ignore those marvelous covers that always illustrate your albums. In this case, it is a work by Beatriz Lobo that adorns the cover of ‘Todo va bien’.

Luismi Pérez: Like everything Beatriz Lobo does, it is a work of art.

The album’s press sheet states that you have little to lose, but much to celebrate; and I wonder what are the real expectations of a group with your characteristics that is now publishing its fourth album. This is it: a widely respected band that is out of fashion, but that, at least today, is far from that first level of popularity that it surely isn’t looking for either…

Luismi Pérez: The Baghavad Gita teaches us that one should not have expectations and one must do things without expecting anything. And who am I to refute 3,000 years of oriental wisdom?

Javi Marzal: Actually, we always start from the expectation that we like what we hear. From there, whatever comes is always well received. Keep in mind that when we started the group, Luismi and I were over 30 years old. In other words, the group did not start with the idea of ​​killing it.

The truth is that yours points more to a cult group than to best sellers. I have the feeling that, like who doesn’t want it, you have become classics within the scene, at least seeing the number of new groups that have emerged after you and the respect you have (collaborations of which we have already discussed included). I don’t know if the same thing happens to you and if, in some way, you see yourself as reputable veterans.

Luismi Pérez: We are little kids.

Javi Marzal: Do you call us old? (Laughter). I don’t know, I suppose that starting out as the first brick of the ‘Sonido Muchacho’ empire gives you something… Many times I think that indie rock records really aren’t needed anymore, but then I’m with these and it goes away.

Indeed, all your records have seen the light of day on ‘Sonido Muchacho’, a label that has grown enormously in recent years and which, today, is the main supplier of independent groups in our country. How is your relationship with the label? ?

Luismi Pérez: Luis trusted us from the beginning and continues to do so. That they trust you is the best relationship you can have with anyone.

Javi Marzal: We have seen the label grow and release great albums. And we can’t be happier with things like Carolina Durante at Wizink. In addition, the label has also seen us grow: having children… and less hair.

Four albums later, what remains of the original essence of Tigres Leones in the band? What has not changed in these almost ten years of career?

Luismi Pérez: We continue to be very close friends and giving each other the badge with how much we like music.