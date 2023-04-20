Tijana Ajfon about Maja Marinković after an intimate relationship with Zvezdana | Entertainment

Tijana Ajfon, the best friend of Maja Marinković, spoke up after the intimate relationship between Maja Marinković and Zvezdan Slavnić in Zadruz.

Tijana says that she expected something like this to happen given that she knows Maja well, and the public is also familiar with the fact that Marinković kidnapped the husband of her then friend Aleksandra Subotić. Now the starlet had a special message for Đuričić.



“It was a matter of time when that would happen. I’m not surprised, because Maja hinted at it herself. To every question about sympathy for Zvezdan, whether from journalists or presenters, she never answered negatively, already between the rows, she could see what would happen around the first bend. I’m not surprised, let him do what he wants. We are following further developments,” said Ajfonka.

“I would recommend to Anđela not to humiliate and embarrass herself anymore. A parent should always stand by his child. Someone commits a much worse sin, and ends up in prison and his loved ones stand by him. I would tell Angela yes he packs his bags and goes home as soon as possibleto preserve some dignity, if it is feasible. She was Zvezdan’s ticket to the new season“, believes Tijana.

(MONDO/Kurir)

