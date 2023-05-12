Tijana Ajfon again in Bijeljina | Entertainment

Starlet Tiana Ifon spent a month in prison after being arrested in Operation Crystal

Izvor: Instagram/ticamaksimoviccocoti

Three years ago, starlet Tijana Maksimović, better known as Tijana Ajfon, was arrested in Bijeljina as part of the Kristal police operation. Tijana was suspected of the criminal offense of soliciting prostitution.

Tijana was initially sentenced to one year in prison, after which she settled with the prosecution and accepted the guilt in order to avoid a prison sentence, but she still spent a month behind bars, which she talked about earlier.

At the time, the media reported that Tijana, with her friends, was crossing the river by boat when she was arrested, to now publish a video from the car, in which the folk song is blaring, and she is filming the river while driving to Bijeljina. Check out:

Tiana iPhone Izvor: Instagram/ticamaksimoviccocoti

This is how Tijana talked about her days in prison:

