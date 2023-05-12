Home » Tijana Ajfon again in Bijeljina | Entertainment
World

Tijana Ajfon again in Bijeljina | Entertainment

by admin
Tijana Ajfon again in Bijeljina | Entertainment

Starlet Tiana Ifon spent a month in prison after being arrested in Operation Crystal

Izvor: Instagram/ticamaksimoviccocoti

Three years ago, starlet Tijana Maksimović, better known as Tijana Ajfon, was arrested in Bijeljina as part of the Kristal police operation. Tijana was suspected of the criminal offense of soliciting prostitution.

Tijana was initially sentenced to one year in prison, after which she settled with the prosecution and accepted the guilt in order to avoid a prison sentence, but she still spent a month behind bars, which she talked about earlier.

At the time, the media reported that Tijana, with her friends, was crossing the river by boat when she was arrested, to now publish a video from the car, in which the folk song is blaring, and she is filming the river while driving to Bijeljina. Check out:

00:18

Tiana iPhone
Izvor: Instagram/ticamaksimoviccocoti

Izvor: Instagram/ticamaksimoviccocoti

This is how Tijana talked about her days in prison:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Korea 1953, Ukraine 2023: will a "long armistice" be the diplomatic solution?

You may also like

Sixth Personal on the NBA Playoffs | Sport

Multiple cities in Texas declare a state of...

New York, homeless stuck in the subway: ex...

Horoscope for Saturday 13 May 2023

Daily horoscope for May 12, 2023 | Entertainment

Nikola Jokić’s statement after reaching the final of...

today’s horoscope, Friday 12 May

Average exchange rate of the euro 12 May...

Damaged temporary bridge in Motike | Info

Natality, Minister Lollobrigida: “There is an Italian ethnic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy