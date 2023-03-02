Tijana Dapčević showed a slender line, and delighted everyone with her transformation.

Izvor: RTS printscreen

Tonight, Serbia is listening to the first 16 songs and performers who are competing to represent their country this year at Eurovision, which will be held in Liverpool.

Ana Đurić Konstrakta, which placed Serbia in 5th place the previous year, opened the first semi-final night, and then the first competitive performances followed. In addition to Adem Mehmedović, who fell ill a few hours before the performance, as well as the Prince of Vranje, who attracted attention with his unusual performance and styling, Tijana Dapčević stood out among the other contestants.

The famous Serbian singer presented her song “Mamim”, and her well-known voice delighted the audience. However, Tijana attracted many reactions with her appearance. It is known that she devoted herself to her line, and lost weight, and now she has shown that she looks better than ever. The singer cut herself in half, and stood in front of the cameras in a pink dress with fringes and a deep neckline.

Many agreed that she has never looked better, and that she seems more satisfied than ever. Check it out: