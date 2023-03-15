Home World Tijana Em became blonde | Fun
Before spring, Tijana Em decided to lighten her hair, and she boasted about the picture and does not hide that she is delighted with how she looks like a blonde.

Source: Instagram/tijanamilentijevic.official

Given that she is engaged in public work, she often experiments with various styles, most often with her hair, so we have seen her with straight, buns, and wavy hair. However, she was faithful to the dark hair she returned to even after she dyed it fiery red, and now she decided to try lighter tones as well.

After recently sprinkling her hair with strands to freshen it up, she seems to like it liked the idea of ​​being blonde, so she went one step furtherand fans really like this change.

Blonde to be“, Tijana wrote with the post, and look how she looks!

Source: Instagram/tijanamilentijevic.official

Check out some hot releases of the attractive singer:

