Tijana Milentijević about the video in which the kite is in pairs | Fun

Tijana Milentijević spoke about a video from a private party where she was decorated with banknotes.

Tijana Miletijević experienced huge success when she released the track “Zena od sultana” which launched her to the top of all music charts and became a big hit in a short time.

Tijana Em soon became one of the most sought-after singers, and often performs at private parties. Recently, she collapsed at a private party, when she received a tip of several thousand euros for just one song. Her hands were full of bills, and since she could no longer hold them in her hands, the aggressive guests of the celebration pushed money around her neck and around the straps of her dress, which annoyed her at one point, so she moved away from the guest who ordered the song , and the video and pictures from the celebration caused an avalanche of comments on social networks.

Now the singer also commented on these shots: “I don’t allow it otherwise, the only time I allowed this video to come out was because it was a bra, otherwise I don’t allow people to approach me like that and put it where they want. The only thing is that it’s fun, let’s say for a sandal or when there was an occasion when everyone was dressed in Gatsby fashion, so I had a ribbon on my head, so that can be interesting, but I don’t let it be uncomfortable for me in some way”, she said in the “Amidji Show” show.



