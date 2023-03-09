Revolution on youth platforms. TikTok has introduced a new option to try to limit the time spent on the app by underage users, who then represent the majority of users who access the platform every day. For all under 18s a time limit of 60 minutes with active screen on the application will be set by default: an hour of “maximum effective time” which, however, can be deactivated through a special option that will be managed by parents through the parental control function. TikTok says it has chosen a maximum time of one hour after consulting academic research by experts at the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital.

In the coming weeks, all TikTok users under 18 will receive a full-screen notification informing them that daily use of the app is limited to 60 minutes for their well-being. You can accept the limit imposed or you can tap on the small option below (Manage daily activity time) to eliminate the limitation altogether, even if the app will try to suggest extending the time up to 100 minutes, in the first instance . What happens if you reach the set limit? To continue, you will need to ask for a code that you will receive on your smartphone and then enter it to unlock the app, TikTok states that this procedure “Requires teenagers to make an active decision”, hoping therefore that it will also be the most shrewd. However, it is a virtual barrier that reminds everyone, parents and children, of how harmful social media addiction can be.

The stop (by parents)

Each under-18 will then receive a weekly report with a summary of the use of the platform. Among the other functions already active to protect minors, there is the private status of accounts for under 15s, internal messaging open only to over 16s and live messages only for over 18s. Other functions will also be introduced which will be the prerogative of parents such as the setting of personalized usage time limits for teenagers, with the possibility of varying the minutes from day to day, the report of the time spent and the possibility of silencing notifications.