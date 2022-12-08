Home World Tik Tok sued in Indiana over serving adult content to teens
TikTok was sued by the State of Indiana, accused of targeting teenagers with adult content. All of this comes as some US states rail against the platform, citing concerns over its influence on children and China-related security concerns.

The lawsuit filed on Dec. 7

Indiana filed a pair of lawsuits against TikTok on Wednesday, Dec. 7, claiming the platform misleads consumers about its content and data security, the latest in a growing number of moves by state officials to counter the platform’s influence on children and its ties to China. The state said its lawsuits are the first of its kind against the popular app and its owner, ByteDance Ltd., based in Beijing.

In one of the complaints, Indiana claims that TikTok’s algorithm is designed to addict young users and promotes harmful content that is not suitable for them. The lawsuit cites studies and reports linking heavy use of the platform to mental disorders among adolescents, including eating disorders and depression.

The accusation leveled at Tik Tok

“TikTok,” Indiana Attorney General Todd said Rokita, Republican – actively exposes our children to drug use, alcohol abuse, swearing, and sexually explicit material at a young age. TikTok is fooling Indiana’s parents.”

The second lawsuit alleges that China is capable of using TikTok data to spy, blackmail and coerce users to serve the country’s national security and economic interests. Both lawsuits call for changes to TikTok’s practices, as well as civil penalties for each alleged violation.

