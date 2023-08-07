Home » Tik Tok user challenged Andre Drummond and regretted | Sports
World

One TikTok user was convinced he could beat Andre Drummond in a one-on-one game…

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/Bleacher Report

Andre Drummond (29) was one of the better centers in the NBA, he was chosen as the ninth pick in 2012 by Detroit, and now he has shut up all those who think he is ready to retire. One TikTok user was convinced he could beat him in a one-on-one game, he learned his lesson the hard way.

He advertised on social networks and sent a message to the American basketball player. “I know I can beat Drummond one on one“, he said in the video. Then he paid $300 to make his wish come true. Andre was careful, he didn’t want to “destroy” him, but he took the ball, dribbled, ran over it and then dunked over it.

It was clear from the start that the guy had nothing to ask for next to Drummond, but at least he tried. He learned his lesson. Andre played for the Pistons from 2012 to 2020, then he moved to Cleveland, then he played for the Lakers, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and now he is in Chicago.

