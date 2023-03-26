“Xenophobic Political Persecutions”. Mao Ningspokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministrythus defines the actions of the US Congress against TikTok following the hearing on Thursday 23 March, where the CEO Shou Zi Chew explained before the American Parliament that the platform collects the same data as Facebook and Twitter. “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of privacy and data security in accordance with the law,” Mao continued at the press conference, as reported by the Global Times. “He has never requested and will never request to companies or individuals who collect or provide data, information and intelligence of foreign countries in violation of the local laws“, he added, and then underlined that the United States “So far they have not provided any evidence to prove that TikTok threaten national security”. The Beijing diplomat’s statements come in response to the comment on Thursday of Secretary of State americano Anthony Blinkenaccording to which Tik Tok must close“one way or another”, because it is a threat to American national security. “The United States must seriously respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop unreasonably suppressing companies from other countries, and provide an open, just, equitable and non-discriminatory environment,” Mao reiterated. China has already expressed concern in recent days that the United States may coerce ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok suspected of being manipulated by the Beijing government and the Communist Party, to sell the platform, warning that, in this case, “it will strongly oppose”.

During the congressional hearing, the deputy Frank Pallone had approached the CEO asking not to collect information on health or location, but Shou Zi Chew he replied that “they are the data frequently collected by numerous other companies“. In any case, he had added, “we are busy being a lot transparent with our users on what we collect. I don’t think we raise more than most players in the industry.” Despite frequent interruptions by MPs, the CEO underlined that the company is not an extension of the Chinese governmentwho “has no access to the data, has never asked us for them and we have never provided them”. Even before the hearing, the Biden administration did not hide the hope that thecompany was sold, in order to allay fears about the malicious use that China could make of algorithms and user data. Possibility excluded from Beijing: “Forcing the sale of TikTok will seriously damage the confidence of investors around the world, including China, regarding investments in the United States,” said the spokeswoman of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Shu Jueting. The order of block TikTokwhich only in the Usa ha 150 million Of users active per month and counting 7,000 American employees, from all public devices remains for Beijing a “abuse of national security to penalize foreign companies”.