17.03.2023

The United Kingdom and New Zealand announced this week that they would ban the use of Douyin’s overseas version of TikTok on “government equipment” and parliamentary network equipment. The reasons for the bans issued by both countries are based on network security considerations.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) This Friday (March 17), the New Zealand Parliamentary Service (Parliamentary Service) informed members of Congress that due to cyber security concerns, New Zealand will completely ban the use of parliamentary network equipment from March 31 Douyin’s overseas version of TikTok.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, director of Parliamentary Services New Zealand, said the risks were “unacceptable in the current New Zealand parliamentary environment”.

“The decision was made based on the analysis of our own experts and after discussions with the government and colleagues in other countries,” he added.

The day before, the UK announced a ban on the use of TikTok on “government equipment”. UK Cabinet Secretary Oliver James Dowden said social media apps collect and store “huge amounts of user data, including contacts, user content and geolocation data on government devices, which can be sensitive”, but TikTok has raised more skepticism than most of its peers because its owner is the Chinese company ByteDance.

The New York Times pointed out that the British actions reflect the concerns of Western governments that TikTok may share sensitive data from devices used by politicians and senior officials with the Chinese government.

A few days ago, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives passed a draft to ban TikTok, and members of Congress also proposed to ban TikTok and other foreign technology products that may pose a national security threat to the United States. TikTok confirmed on Wednesday (March 15) that the Biden administration required it to separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a U.S. ban.

Out of network security considerations, the European Commission also asked staff to uninstall the app by mid-March. The Canadian government and the Danish parliament have also taken the same step.

The Czech Network and Information Security Agency (Nukib) also listed TikTok as a national security “threat” this week.

India has also banned TikTok from being used in India after a border clash with China.

