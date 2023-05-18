Home » TikTok, Montana first US state to launch the total ban
World

TikTok, Montana first US state to launch the total ban

by admin
TikTok, Montana first US state to launch the total ban

Montana is the first US state to ban TikTok, the social network preferred by young people and accused of being a possible Chinese propaganda tool. The primacy is claimed by Montana itself, the Big Sky Country of North America, the fourth largest US state.

Test bed for a “TikTok free” America

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law the law banning TikTok on May 18, and it is slated to go into effect next January. The measure is broader than the bans currently in place in nearly half of the U.S. states and federal government, that prohibit the installation of TikTok on government devices. It is almost certain that the law will be challenged, becoming a test case for verifying whether an America is truly possible “TikTok Free”. Cybersecurity experts say the ban could be difficult to enforce. TikTok has announced plans to fight to guarantee Montana residents the use of the most famous and (controversial) video-sharing app, owned by a Chinese technology company.

The accusations of pro-China “propaganda”.

“Today, Montana is taking more decisive action than any other state to protect the private data and sensitive personal information of Montanans from being harvested by the Communist Party of China,” Gianforte said in a statement. Brooke Oberwetter, a spokeswoman for TikTok, stressed that the law violates First Amendment rights and is illegal. He would not say whether the company will file a lawsuit. “We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, make a living, and find community, as we continue to work to defend our users’ rights to ‘inside and outside of Montana,” Oberwetter said in a statement.

See also  Ships of migrants, irritation in the Scholz government towards the Evangelical Church which finances rescues at sea

The American Civil Liberties of Montana and NetChoice, a trade advocacy group that counts Google and TikTok among its members, also called the law unconstitutional. Some lawmakers in several US states, the FBI and officials of other US security agencies fear that the TikTok app, owned by ByteDance, could be used to give the Chinese government access to information on US citizens or to push the pro-Beijing disinformation that could affect the public. TikTok claims that none of this ever happened.

Find out more

You may also like

Burkina, for 7 years prisoner of a jihadist...

Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The state of emergency in Novi Grad has...

future won wide | Sport

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy