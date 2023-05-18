TikTok, Montana first US state to launch the total ban

Listen to the audio version of the article

Montana is the first US state to ban TikTok, the social network preferred by young people and accused of being a possible Chinese propaganda tool. The primacy is claimed by Montana itself, the Big Sky Country of North America, the fourth largest US state.

Test bed for a “TikTok free” America

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law the law banning TikTok on May 18, and it is slated to go into effect next January. The measure is broader than the bans currently in place in nearly half of the U.S. states and federal government, that prohibit the installation of TikTok on government devices. It is almost certain that the law will be challenged, becoming a test case for verifying whether an America is truly possible “TikTok Free”. Cybersecurity experts say the ban could be difficult to enforce. TikTok has announced plans to fight to guarantee Montana residents the use of the most famous and (controversial) video-sharing app, owned by a Chinese technology company.

The accusations of pro-China “propaganda”.

“Today, Montana is taking more decisive action than any other state to protect the private data and sensitive personal information of Montanans from being harvested by the Communist Party of China,” Gianforte said in a statement. Brooke Oberwetter, a spokeswoman for TikTok, stressed that the law violates First Amendment rights and is illegal. He would not say whether the company will file a lawsuit. “We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, make a living, and find community, as we continue to work to defend our users’ rights to ‘inside and outside of Montana,” Oberwetter said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties of Montana and NetChoice, a trade advocacy group that counts Google and TikTok among its members, also called the law unconstitutional. Some lawmakers in several US states, the FBI and officials of other US security agencies fear that the TikTok app, owned by ByteDance, could be used to give the Chinese government access to information on US citizens or to push the pro-Beijing disinformation that could affect the public. TikTok claims that none of this ever happened.