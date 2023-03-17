Listen to the audio version of the article

TikTok increasingly at risk in the United States. And not just on federally owned devices, but nationwide and for all users. Unless the Chinese owners of the social media company divest and sell their stakes. Request that has already been rejected to the sender.

This is a new escalation in relations between the Biden Administration and one of the most famous social networks in the world, with over 100 million US users. The former White House tenant Donald Trump had already tried to block TikTok, but he was hindered by the courts.

National security issue

Now there is talk of “national security” of the United States, which TikTok could put at risk by transmitting data to the Chinese government. A position that does not only concern the USA, given the fear of possible Chinese espionage, it has also been raised by countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and also by the European Commission.

“If the goal is to protect national security, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: A change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement.

“The best way to address national security concerns is with transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, control, and verification,” he added.