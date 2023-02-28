After the European Commission and the EU Council, the US administration and the Canadian government are also banning TikTok from the electronic devices of their employees.

In the US, a month’s time

The White House has given federal agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from all government electronic devices. The definition of the times is a step forward “fundamental to address the risks posed by the app to sensitive government data”, underlined the Office of Management and Budget.

“The Biden-Harris administration has invested heavily in defending our nation’s digital infrastructure and limiting foreign adversaries’ access to Americans’ data,” he said –Chris DeRushaFederal Information Security Officer. “This guidance is part of the Administration’s ongoing efforts to protect our digital infrastructure and protect the security and privacy of the American people.”

The White House already doesn’t allow the Chinese-owned app on its devices.

Immediate ban in Canada

The Canadian government has announced it will ban the TikTok app on mobile devices it provides to its staff starting today, emphasizing “an unacceptable level of risk” to privacy and security. “On a mobile device, TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to phone content,” the Treasury secretary said, Mona Fortier, adding in a statement that this decision was taken “as a precautionary measure”. Then he reassured the public by saying that at the moment there is “no reason to believe that government information has been compromised”.

A TikTok spokeswoman called the Ottawa government’s decision “curious”, which she said was made “without citing specific security concerns” and without contacting the company before the official announcement.