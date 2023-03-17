Home World TikTok, the British government bans the social network on the cell phones of public officials
Stop a TikTok also on the smartphone used for work public officials British. The ban was decided by the government of Rishi Sunak and follows the one already imposed by the EU CommissionCanada, Belgium and more than half of the US states. The news was anticipated by the BBC pending a communication in Parliament by the minister Oliver Dowden. The international community fears that the Chinese-owned video sharing app could be used to collect data of users which are then passed on to the government of Beijing.

The Tory executive’s decision came on the day the Chinese she went back to asking the United States to “put an end to unwarranted attacks” on the popular Chinese-owned social network. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed his views on the hypothesis of a request from the president’s American administration Joe Biden to the Chinese owners of TikTok, ByteDanceto sell their shares or to face the ban of the popular video-sharing app in the US.

“The US has so far failed to produce evidence that TikTok threatens the national security of the United States”, said Wenbin, urging Washington to “stop spreading false information and to stop unreasonably suppressing the companies concerned”. Meanwhile, TikTok has confirmed press reports that US officials had urged it to part ways with Chinese holding company ByteDance to avoid a national ban.

