Till Lindemann officially publishes his version of “Between two lands”

There is no doubt that “Between two lands” was one of the biggest hits – and one of the most international – of the people of Zaragoza. Heroes of Silence, a formation that also managed to make an important name in Germany. Hence, it was one of Lindemann’s favorite songs and he decided to publish it coinciding with his concert dates in Mexico and later in our country.

Let us remember that Rammstein will perform once again in two Spanish cities next June. It will be on June 5 at the Anoeta Stadium (Donostia) and June 11 at the Olímpic Stadium (Barcelona). Tickets are available at www.doctormusic.com.

“Between two lands”, the original version of the Aragonese, which was already published in 2021 by Rammstein in a playlist as part of its collaboration with Balenciaga,

Share this: Facebook

X

