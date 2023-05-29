Home » Till Lindemann (Rammstein) suffers a fall in Lithuania
Till Lindemann (Rammstein) suffers a fall in Lithuania

Till Lindemann (Rammstein) suffers a fall in Lithuania

Rammstein They are on tour this 2023 and their first stop has been in Vilnius, Lithuania. After singing the entire set list, made up of 21 songs, the leader and vocalist of the group Till Lindemann He suffered a rather spectacular fall when he was saying goodbye to the public. There is still no official statement about what happened nor whether there has been an injury.

The images of the event show how the members of the group were standing on stage while the leader thanked his fans for the night, which marked the band’s first concert so far this year and, after saying goodbye, the vocalist greeted turn, he loses his balance and falls to the back of the stage. In a matter of seconds, his companions come to see if Lindemann he was fine.

Despite not having an official statement, the tour by Rammstein continues and the group performed this past Saturday in Helsinki, Finland and reaching Belgium to end the third leg of his tour in Europe. He June 23 will act in spainspecifically in Madrid at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium and, from the first week of August they will be touring around North America.

