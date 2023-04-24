TIM, 2022 budget approved

Giulio Gallazzi and Massimo Sarmi were confirmed as Board Directors

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of TIM was held on April 20, 2023, in compliance with the provisions of Law Decree no. 18/2020 and subsequent amendments – i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders – with the participation of approximately 53.40% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

The Assembly approved (with 99.9% of the votes in favour) the financial statements at December 31, 2022 of TIM SpA., which closed with a net loss of 2.9 billion euro covered by a withdrawal from reserves, and the confirmation in the office of directors of Giulio Gallazziwith 91.9% of votes in favor (5.1% against, 1.3% abstentions), and Massimo Sarmi, with 93.2% of votes in favor (5.1% against, 0.1% abstentions). However, the third Director was not appointed, as the proposed candidates did not obtain the necessary majorities.

The mandate of the two Directors appointed, similarly to that of the other Directors in office, will last until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved (with 53.2% of votes in favour; 1.1% against, 45.7% abstentions) the Short-term incentive plan (MBO) 2023, but not also the report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, for both sections (section 2.1 of the Agenda with 40.7% of votes in favour, 13.5% against, abstentions 45 ,7%; section 2.2 of the Agenda with 29% of votes in favour, 25.2% against and 45.7% abstentions).

In addition, the following have not been approved:

the long-term incentive plan known as the Long Term Incentive Plan 2023-2025 (with 42.5% of votes in favour, 10.6% against, 46.8% abstentions);

the authorization to purchase Telecom Italia ordinary shares to service the 2023 short-term incentive plan (MBO) and the 2023-2025 Long Term Incentive Plan (with 40.8% of votes in favour, 13.4% against , 45.7% abstained).

The high number of abstentions significantly influenced the results.