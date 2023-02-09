2023 begins with unpleasant news for several TIM customerssince the operator has announced a series of interventions that introduce (or will introduce, we will see it later) the remodulation of the prices of some fixed line tariffs, but let’s go in order.
THE INCREASES IN FORCE SINCE MARCH
Let’s start by talking about the changes announced by TIM, which will concern the fixed offers Internet Without Premium Limits, Everything Without Premium Limits, ALL Premium and Smart Premium. For these there is an increase in the monthly fee equal to 2 euro (VAT included), which will come into effect from the next 1st March.
As usual, the reasons for this increase are sought in the change in the global economic scenario, which requires TIM to increase revenues, continue to invest in new generation networks and offer a service in line with user expectations.
Customers affected by the remodeling can exercise the withdrawal of the contract without penalties or deactivation costsnotifying the operator by March 31stin the manner described below.
INFLATION ADJUSTMENT ALSO ON THE FIXED LINE
As already anticipated last November, 2023 will be the year in which the mechanism for adjusting tariffs to the level of inflation will enter into force. Over the next 12 months, TIM will evaluate the trend of the IPCA index and will automatically adjust its tariffs from April of the following year – therefore starting from 1 April 2024 -, with the promise of do not introduce increases of more than 10%. The mechanism – as we have illustrated in the dedicated article – does not provide for the same in the event that a condition of deflation occurs, therefore prices can only increase and never decrease.
Today TIM announced that this system will also apply to the Internet Senza Limiti Premium, Tutto Senza Limiti Premium, TUTTO Premium and Smart Premium offers (or the same subject to remodulation), for which the new increased price will therefore apply from 1 April 2024, but it is impossible not to notice that the remodulation announced at the same time can actually be seen as a first intervention in precisely the same direction.
In any case TIM will communicate the extent of the increase within 30 days prior to its entry into forcehowever the right of withdrawal to avoid the increase it must be exercised already in the next few weeks. The operator has in fact communicated that it is necessary – also in this case – to communicate it by 21 March 2023.
HOW TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL
If the new contractual conditions proposed by TIM are not considered acceptable, the operator has confirmed that it is possible to exercise the right of withdrawal to interrupt the contract without penalties and without deactivation costs. To do this it is necessary to follow the following:
The right of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs can be exercised by calling Customer Service 187, making a request from the MyTIM Customer Area (subject to registration), by writing to the address TIM – Customer Service – Post Office Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (Rome) or by certified e-mail at [email protected] or by going to a TIM store (for the list of TIM stores go to or call Customer Service 187 free of charge).
For sending by post or PEC, it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the contract holder’s identity document and specify in the subject of the communication: “Modification of the contractual conditions”.
The customer must send the aforementioned communication even if he intends to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs, specifying in the same that the switch to another operator is made for “Change of the contractual conditions”.
If installment payments are in progress on the line for the purchase of equipment or services (e.g. telephones, modems, TVs, activation fees, etc.), the Customer may continue to pay the remaining installments up to the contractually established deadline or decide to pay the amount still due in a lump sum, specifying this last request in the notice of withdrawal or even at a later time, by contacting Customer Service 187.
We also remind you that, if the Customer has equipment on loan or on loan for use, he will have to return it to TIM in accordance with the economic and contractual conditions signed at the time of accepting the Offer. For more information, contact Customer Service 187.
In the event that the Offer has a time limit for permanence (e.g. because it has benefited from promotional offers), the contractually envisaged amounts will not be charged in the event of early termination.