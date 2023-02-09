2023 begins with unpleasant news for several TIM customerssince the operator has announced a series of interventions that introduce (or will introduce, we will see it later) the remodulation of the prices of some fixed line tariffs, but let’s go in order.

THE INCREASES IN FORCE SINCE MARCH





Let’s start by talking about the changes announced by TIM, which will concern the fixed offers Internet Without Premium Limits, Everything Without Premium Limits, ALL Premium and Smart Premium. For these there is an increase in the monthly fee equal to 2 euro (VAT included), which will come into effect from the next 1st March. As usual, the reasons for this increase are sought in the change in the global economic scenario, which requires TIM to increase revenues, continue to invest in new generation networks and offer a service in line with user expectations. Customers affected by the remodeling can exercise the withdrawal of the contract without penalties or deactivation costsnotifying the operator by March 31stin the manner described below.

INFLATION ADJUSTMENT ALSO ON THE FIXED LINE





As already anticipated last November, 2023 will be the year in which the mechanism for adjusting tariffs to the level of inflation will enter into force. Over the next 12 months, TIM will evaluate the trend of the IPCA index and will automatically adjust its tariffs from April of the following year – therefore starting from 1 April 2024 -, with the promise of do not introduce increases of more than 10%. The mechanism – as we have illustrated in the dedicated article – does not provide for the same in the event that a condition of deflation occurs, therefore prices can only increase and never decrease. See also US, military plane crashes with 5 people on board Today TIM announced that this system will also apply to the Internet Senza Limiti Premium, Tutto Senza Limiti Premium, TUTTO Premium and Smart Premium offers (or the same subject to remodulation), for which the new increased price will therefore apply from 1 April 2024, but it is impossible not to notice that the remodulation announced at the same time can actually be seen as a first intervention in precisely the same direction. In any case TIM will communicate the extent of the increase within 30 days prior to its entry into forcehowever the right of withdrawal to avoid the increase it must be exercised already in the next few weeks. The operator has in fact communicated that it is necessary – also in this case – to communicate it by 21 March 2023.

HOW TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL





If the new contractual conditions proposed by TIM are not considered acceptable, the operator has confirmed that it is possible to exercise the right of withdrawal to interrupt the contract without penalties and without deactivation costs. To do this it is necessary to follow the following: