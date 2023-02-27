The new platform that brings together the 20 main mobile network operators in the world for the creation and sale of applications based on APIs that comply with an international standard is launched in Italy and Brazil

TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted by the GSMA with the aim of accelerating the new era of digital services. In the context ofagreement, supported by 20 international mobile operators, TIM will launch in Italy and Brazil the first platform designed to provide universal access for the development and sale of applications based on API (Application Programmable Interfaces) functions.

The solution is designed for the Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C) market and aims to help developers create new services and opportunities quickly and easily.

With Open Gateway, Italian and Brazilian service providers will be able to sell their applications all over the world, thanks to the international alliance of Operators, with standard contracts, simple procedures and fast and secure payments. The platform’s goal is to reduce the fragmentation of the application market and improve its ecosystem in the mobile telephony sector.

Peter LabriolaChief Executive Officer of the TIM Group, said: “No telecommunications need simplicity of rules and speed up the launch of services

digital. The Open Gateway project will favor the emergence of communication solutions guaranteeing at the same time a better customer user experience. This is a high market potential, which will grow by more than 25% over the next three years. Open Gateway will speed it up

development of new business models, generating significant benefits for the entire digital industry,

thanks also to the integration of these new services with the solutions that are already used

by telecommunications operators.