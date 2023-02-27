Home World TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted by the GSMA
World

TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted by the GSMA

by admin
TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted by the GSMA

The new platform that brings together the 20 main mobile network operators in the world for the creation and sale of applications based on APIs that comply with an international standard is launched in Italy and Brazil

TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted by the GSMA with the aim of accelerating the new era of digital services. In the context ofagreement, supported by 20 international mobile operators, TIM will launch in Italy and Brazil the first platform designed to provide universal access for the development and sale of applications based on API (Application Programmable Interfaces) functions.

The solution is designed for the Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C) market and aims to help developers create new services and opportunities quickly and easily.

With Open Gateway, Italian and Brazilian service providers will be able to sell their applications all over the world, thanks to the international alliance of Operators, with standard contracts, simple procedures and fast and secure payments. The platform’s goal is to reduce the fragmentation of the application market and improve its ecosystem in the mobile telephony sector.

Peter LabriolaChief Executive Officer of the TIM Group, said: “No telecommunications need simplicity of rules and speed up the launch of services
digital. The Open Gateway project will favor the emergence of communication solutions guaranteeing at the same time a better customer user experience. This is a high market potential, which will grow by more than 25% over the next three years. Open Gateway will speed it up
development of new business models, generating significant benefits for the entire digital industry,
thanks also to the integration of these new services with the solutions that are already used
by telecommunications operators.

You may also like

Spain, slaps his wife during a live TikTok:...

Angelina fights on RTS | Fun

match dates Velež Zrinjski and Sarajevo Railway |...

Angelus: Never negotiate with the devil, but resist...

DAIMLER TRUCK / New aid for the Ukrainian...

In Palermo associations in synergy to give a...

Qualcomm at MWC 2023 explains how 5G is...

Do SAG Awards wins guarantee the 2023 Oscars?...

In Iran, 200 schoolgirls were poisoned at school

Menstrual leave, what about it? ~ All O

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy