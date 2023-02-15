The 2023-2025 Business Plan unanimously approved by TIM’s BoD presented by CEO Pietro Labiola who is following the transformation process started last year. Although the macroeconomic context has changed, the plan envisages further acceleration made possible by 2022 results better than expected.

Last year the turnover was 14.6 billion euros (+1.3%) with revenues from services growing in the last quarter for the third consecutive (+3.6%), while if it is true that the EBITDA in 2022 fell 6.7% is also that the downward trend of the previous quarters reversed in the fourth (+2.7%), thanks to the stabilization and relaunch of the domestic business and the acceleration of the development of Tim Brasil.

The liquidity on hand, 9 billion euros, can cover the maturities up to 2024, the achievement of the results has contributed to the cut from approximately 337 million euros to the cost item. We therefore continue on the road traced out last Julythat of the unbundling of the infrastructural assets of the fixed network, the NetCoand services, then the ServiceCo which includes TIM Consumer, TIM Enterprise and TIM Brasil, to reduce debt also through the enhancement of certain assets.