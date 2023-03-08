IL WORLD OF TIM BURTON

For the first time in Italy, Tim Burton’s hypnotic exhibition

debuts at the National Cinema Museum in Turin

10 October 2023 – 7 April 2024

Il National Cinema Museum of Turin presents THE WORLD OF TIM BURTONdedicated to the creative genius of Tim Burton and edited by Jenny He in collaboration with the Tim Burton Productions. Per the first time in Italy the exhibition will be staged at Mole Antonelliana from 10 October 2023 to 7 April 2024.

It is a journey into Tim Burton’s visionary universe and creativity and the main core of the exhibition focuses on the director’s personal archive, displaying an incredible variety of his creative output. Not only therefore precious documents but also drawings and sketches with the recurring themes and visual motifs from which his characters came to life that characterize his distinctive cinematic worlds.

Tim Burton will also star in an extraordinary Masterclass and will receive the prize Star of the Mole in recognition of his visionary and innovative contribution with his inimitable style to the history of cinema.

“Once again the National Cinema Museum pays homage to a great artist of international renown – points out Enzo Ghigopresident of the National Cinema Museum. With his great creativity and mastery he has created universal films, appreciated by all, passionate and not. For over 30 years he has captivated us with his stories about him, from Beetlejuice e Batman until the recent big hit of Wednesdaythe second most-watched English-language Netflix series ever.”

“Hosting Tim Burton in Turin is a dream come true – he claims Dominic De Gaetanodirector of the National Cinema Museum. The fantastic imagery of his films has accompanied our lives, from children to adults, and it will be wonderful to see how the colorful and extravagant world of Tim Burton fits into the magical space of the Mole Antonelliana. The exhibition has been hosted in other countries in conventional exhibition spaces, and I am sure that the National Cinema Museum will transform itself to unite architectural madness and creative genius, as well as being part of our institution’s strategic internationalization project”.

This large immersive exhibition is a unique journey into the mind of a creative genius, the definitive exploration of Tim Burton’s artistic production, inimitable style and specific perspective. Divided into 10 thematic sections, it presents over 500 examples of original works of art, rarely or never seen before, from the beginning to the most recent projects, passing through sketches, paintings, drawings, photographs, concept art, storyboards, costumes, works in movement, maquettes, puppets and life-size sculptural installations. An evocative setting will lead visitors and fans to immerse themselves in the extraordinary universe of Tim Burton, experiencing a deepening of his sensitivity and taking photos with the figure of the Balloon Boy, and you will have the opportunity to explore the exact replica of the personal study of the artist along with a special sneak peek of current or unrealized projects.

The exhibition traces the director’s footsteps and the evolution of his singular visual imagination as a multidimensional postmodern artist, in a sort of autobiography told through his limitless creative process. Through the unique presentation of Tim Burton’s work, his unique vision transcends medium and format, making it clear how specific ideas, themes and even some images of his art have ended up in the most iconic films we now associate with the lavish cinematic spectacle. .

Long before critical and commercial success in the live-action and animation genres, Burton drew inspiration from television films, animation, newspaper comics, myths and school tales, and other forms of popular culture, incorporating these everlasting influences in his art and films. Sketches from his childhood demonstrate Burton’s diversity and recall the work of his predecessors, including classic cartoonists and illustrators such as Edward Gorey, Charles Addams, Don Martin and Theodore Geisel. The impact of Japanese monster movies, Expressionist cinema, Universal Studios’ horror catalog, and masters of suspense William Castle and Vincent Price also permeate his work.

TIM BURTON

Timothy Walter Burton (1958) grew up in Burbank, California, a homogeneous neighborhood in the American suburbs that prompted him to find respite and to flee his insipidity. Widely known as one of the most imaginative artists and as a director capable of creating the most fantastic visual effects, he reinvented Hollywood genre cinema as an expression of a personal vision, garnering an international audience of fans and influencing a generation of young artists who they work in cinema, video and graphics. Burton studied at CalArts to become a pioneer of a dreamlike, grotesque and beautiful film genre that had never existed before. His iconic filmography of the last three decades includes Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989), Edward scissor hands (1990), Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Ed Wood (1994), Big Fish (2003), The Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Dumbo (2019) e Wednesday, the second most watched English-language Netflix series. He created an art style called “Burtonesque” and although he is widely known as a director, Tim Burton is also a leading artist, gifted in various artistic areas, including fine art, photography and sculpture, working in the spirit of Pop surrealism.