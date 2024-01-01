Tim Commerford (RATM) launches new theme with 7D7D

7D7D It’s the name of the band he formed last year. Tim Commerford (bassist of Rage Against The Machine) alongside veteran musician Jonny Polonski and the drummer Mathias Wakrat. The trio already shared their first two songs “Misinformed” and “Capitalism” last year, but we had not heard much about them in 2023. Now, finally, they release their third single “Written On A Napkin”.

Commerford has been working with the group, despite the reunion tour of Rage Against The Machine, in which he has participated, and his fight with prostate cancer that he announced last year. The bassist himself says about the new song 7D7D “It can be scary and painful to watch life as you know it’s disintegrating, whether we’re talking about the world in general or whatever’s happening to you personally.”

The leader of 7D7D He has also talked about music as helping him in his cancer treatment. “The glass is half full. That’s the beauty of composing and playing bass. When my mother got sick, that’s when I learned to play bass. When she was on stage with Rage, there were times when I wasn’t thinking about cancer. When I play with 7D7D next to Mathias In the studio, I don’t even care what we’re doing. I go into a trance and forget everything. It’s lovely. When I wake up in the morning I’m glad it’s a new day, then I remember that I have cancer and there is no way to stop that thought. A black cloud hangs over you all day long. When I improvise with Mathias, I disconnect and it feels very good. “Music has always been there in the hardest moments.”