World

TIM down: problems throughout Italy

TIM down: problems throughout Italy

TIM recorded malfunctions throughout Italy this morning. A few months after the last downtime, the former monopolist returned to having problems mainly relating to fixed network, in particular internet access. Some users also reported difficulties connecting to the internet from a mobile device, others – albeit to a small extent – were unable to access either from a landline or mobile.

The first outages were reported just a few minutes ago, on downdetector.it the reports reached 1,003 and it seems that the situation is rapidly worsening. As often happens, most of the reports come from large cities, from north to south: for the moment the most affected appear to be Milan, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari, Atania and Cagliari.

We will keep you updated on the evolution of the situation, tell us your experience in the comments.

TIM confirms that the problem that occurred in the morning has been resolved. The operator underlined in the press note:

TIM informs that the technical problems that gave rise to some mobile phone malfunctions since late morning have been resolved.

The company apologizes to customers for the inconvenience

13:50

After a few hours it seems that there are problems with the TIM network returning. The reports have significantly reduced and the situation is returning to normal all over Italy.

