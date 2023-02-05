This time DAZN has nothing to do with it: numerous customers report connectivity problems with TIMsince midday today, Sunday 5 February, in fact, there is no shortage of data on the problems that seem to have been alternating for about an hour on the TIM mobile and landline networks.

This is confirmed by the data collected by DownDetector which show a swing in the last hour in which, at times, the network has become available again (albeit not performing as usual).

At the moment, from the reports, it is clear that:

– for mobile and landline networks

– includes i customers roaming abroad – Netblocks confirms a significant impact at the national leveland (see tweet below)



The image taken at 1:05 pm on the downdetector.it website.

At the moment, despite #TIMdown being an increasingly trendy hashtag on Twitter, the manager has not provided any official explanations or the possible end of the partial disservice in progress.

Disservice that seems, according to current reports, more or less homogeneous throughout the national territory.

Ore 15:03: reports of problems remain constant, including those of international roaming customers without a data carrier.

The NetBlocks update

⚠️ Confirmed: #Italy is in the midst of a major internet outage with high impact to leading operator Telecom Italia; real-time network data show national connectivity at 26% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing 📉 #TIMDown pic.twitter.com/Ypo8UBuxeV — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 5, 2023

[Notizia in corso di aggiornamento: ultima modifica ore 15:17]

