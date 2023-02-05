Home World TIM down, reports on Sunday 5 February
World

TIM down, reports on Sunday 5 February

by admin
TIM down, reports on Sunday 5 February

This time DAZN has nothing to do with it: numerous customers report connectivity problems with TIMsince midday today, Sunday 5 February, in fact, there is no shortage of data on the problems that seem to have been alternating for about an hour on the TIM mobile and landline networks.

This is confirmed by the data collected by DownDetector which show a swing in the last hour in which, at times, the network has become available again (albeit not performing as usual).

At the moment, from the reports, it is clear that:
for mobile and landline networks
includes i customers roaming abroad

Netblocks confirms a significant impact at the national leveland (see tweet below)

The image taken at 1:05 pm on the downdetector.it website.

TEAM Down: photo

At the moment, despite #TIMdown being an increasingly trendy hashtag on Twitter, the manager has not provided any official explanations or the possible end of the partial disservice in progress.

Disservice that seems, according to current reports, more or less homogeneous throughout the national territory.

Ore 15:03: reports of problems remain constant, including those of international roaming customers without a data carrier.

The NetBlocks update

[Notizia in corso di aggiornamento: ultima modifica ore 15:17]

Your reports on our channels 👇

You may also like

Vodafone, new remodulations for the fixed network: up...

“Summer vacation! Bogey Family Tour 2022” will be...

The uninhabited rock that causes four nations to...

Ukraine, ambush for Igor Mangushev: the Russian mercenary...

Desio, escort beaten and forced to sniff cocaine:...

announced a demo before the arrival in the...

Geoff Rickly, lead singer of Thursday, will publish...

Iran, Khamenei pardons thousands of prisoners

Farewell to General Musharraf, the Pakistani president who...

Hong Kong, from tomorrow on trial 47 activists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy