TIM, fine of 7.6 million euros for wild telemarketing

Let’s go back to talking about wild telemarketing after reporting the first case of confiscation of databases that took place in Italy on the report of Privacy guarantor. In this case the Authority has adopted three corrective measures and sanctions towards TIM, Green Network and Sorgenia: The telephone operator has received the higher fine, equal to 7,631,175 euros, the two companies operating in the energy sector must instead pay 237,800 and 676,956 euros respectively.

The will of the Privacy Guarantor is to root out the problem, putting the client companies – in this case telcos and energy companies – in a position to check the correct functioning of the entire supply chain up to the signing of the contract. Along this journey proliferates what the Authority calls the undergrowth of illegal call centresa social plague to be eliminated for the good of operators and citizens.