TIM fixed network, new increases and inflation clause in September

TIM has announced new increases for some landline offers; they will leave in September 2023. In addition, the notorious “inflation clause” will also arrive, according to the now sadly known modalities. Communications to the subscribers involved, explains the operator, have already begun; as always, subscribers will have the right to withdraw from the contract without penalties or deactivation costs. Here are some more details based on official communications.

TIM does not explain what promotions will be involved, but says that the increases will be between 2.1 and 4.4 euros per month. The operator cites “economic needs due to changing market environment” as the reason for the increase. The new tariffs will enter into force on 1 September, and the right of withdrawal can be exercised until 30 September. You can request deactivation or switching to another operator via the call center on 187, via the official website or by writing by post (physical or electronic, provided it is certified). Subscribers will be required to continue paying any installments for televisions, set-top boxes and other devices; they will also be able to pay off everything at once without penalties. Any devices on loan for use must be returned to TIM. Further details for those who need it are available on communicated on the official website of the company.

It is not 100% confirmed, but the subscribers affected by the increase will also have to take into account the introduction of the “inflation clause” (We specify: the clause will exist and it is certain, but it is not clear whether it will be imposed on the same offers that will already be subject to the increases in September. It seems so, but there are no official confirmations), according to which TIM will adjust (or rather: it will increase, because no reductions are foreseen even if justified by the data. At best, it will remain the same as the previous year) the monthly cost of the subscription each year adjusted for inflation. The official ISTAT data will prevail. However, TIM will not take the “pure” value: it will increase it by a further 3.5%. And, as mentioned, it is worth emphasizing that even if inflation is negative, the fare will not be reduced. If nothing else, the increase can never be more than 10%.

The rate increase will take place on April 1 of each year. TIM will publish the amount 30 days in advance on its website and will also take care of notifying interested subscribers via SMS. It should be noted that this annual increase, as it becomes a regular possibility envisaged by the contract, does not provide for the possibility of exercising the right of withdrawal; its introduction, given that it is a modification of the contract, but yes, and therefore again users who wish to leave will be able to do so, in the same manner indicated in the previous section, again by 30 September. More details in the official press release.

