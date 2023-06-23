TIM grants exclusive rights to KKR for binding offer on NetCo

(Teleborsa) – The board of directors of TIM considered that the network offer submitted by US fund KKR was found to be “preferable in terms of feasibility and relative timing”, as well as “superior to the competing offer” presented by the consortium formed by CDP and Macquarie.

The communication came afterexamination of the final non-binding offers received as a result of the competitive process launched with reference to the valorisation of the assets relating to the TIM fixed network – including FiberCop and Sparkle – which are expected to be concentrated in a soon-to-be-established company (NetCo).

The decision came following a “extensive and in-depth discussion“, conducted with the assistance of leading financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and Vitale & Co) and in the light of the investigation carried out by the Related Parties Committee (in turn assisted by LionTree and Equita as independent advisors), reads in a note.

The BoD unanimously gave sent to the managing director to initiate, exclusively, an improvement negotiation with KKR, aimed at obtaining the presentation – in the shortest possible time compatibly with the complexity of the operation and in any case by 30 September – of a final and binding offer according to the best terms and conditions, as well as to agree on the perimeter, methods and times for the execution of the confirmatory due diligence activity referred to in the same KKR offer.

TIM reminds you that any transaction involving the disposal of NetCo remains subject to obtaining – among other things – the legal authorizations, including those pertaining to the process of Golden Power and those Antitrust.

