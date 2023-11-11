TIM grows in Q3 2023, decline in Consumer division reduced by remodulations

They are fully in line with the targets set for 2023 i third quarter financial results that the Board of Directors of TIM group approved unanimously and then published in the last few hours.

In particular, during Q3 2023:

i total revenues of the group amounted to 4.1 billion euros (+3.7% compared year on year, YoY) the Board of Directors “thanks” the contributions of the Domestic Business Unit, growing for the second consecutive quarter (+2.2 % YoY, accelerating compared to +0.6% YoY in the second quarter), and of TIM Brasil (+7.9% on the year) i revenues from services of the group grew by 1.7% compared to the same period last year, with the domestic component still negative for the year but which seems to have taken the correct direction (evolution: -2.4% YoY in Q1 2023, -0. 9% in Q2, -0.6% in Q3)

the EBITDA group organic, i.e. the gross operating margin, amounted to 1.7 billion euros (+6.5% YoY) on liquidity margin as of September 30, it stood at 8.9 billion euros, capable of covering debt maturities between now and the end of 2025.

SO FAR 50% OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND 70% OF FIXED LINE CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN REMODULATED

Regarding the four entities that make up the TIM group:

TIM Consumer reported total revenue and service revenue declined 3.8% and 3.4% YoY, respectively, in the third quarter, an improvement over the quarters prior to remodulations have covered so far, since the beginning of the year, the 50% of the mobile customer base and 70% of the fixed customer base; TIM notes that “as a consequence of the price increases, ARPU increased in both fixed and mobile, with limited impacts on the abandonment rate”

TIM Enterprise reported total revenue and service revenue up 4.8% and 4.2% YoY, respectively, in the third quarter, improving on prior quarters

below the revenues from connectivity (-3% YoY) my increase those from cloud (+8%), yes security (+9%) is yes IT services (+9%)

NetCo recorded total revenues increasing by 5.8% YoY in the quarter, also thanks to the extension into the gray areas of the commercial agreement with Open Fiber at the end of the third quarter, NetCo managed approximately 15.6 million fixed accesses (of which over 70% in UBB technologies) with a market share of 79% and one coverage in FTTx (FTTH + FTTC) of approximately 95% of active lines (approximately 61% with speeds above 100 Mbps). The technical units reached with FTTH technology were 8.4 million, equal to a coverage of 36%, up 7% in the last 12 months

TEAM Brazil records another very positive quarter, reporting total revenue growth of 7.9% YoY and service revenue growth of 7.5% YoY.

Mobile

06 Nov

In the second quarter, TIM began disposing of approximately 15 thousand telephone booths. At the same time, in recent weeks the project for the installation of digital booths was announced and illustrated which will offer citizens and tourists entertainment services, smartphone charging, digital payments and booking. and purchase of tickets, free calls to national landlines and mobile numbers, as well as the emergency button Women+ to combat episodes of violence against women and phenomena of petty crime. Milan will be the first to implement the project with around 450 stations starting from 2024, then we will move on to the other 13 of the main Italian cities.