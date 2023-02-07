The TIM note this evening, Monday 6 February

In relation to press reports on the non-binding offer on TIM’s fixed infrastructure presented by KKR, at the request of Consob the company specifies that, unless otherwise agreed between the parties, the offer has a duration of 4 weeks from the date of sending (February 1) and, as already communicated, the TIM Board of Directors will meet on February 24 to discuss it and take the necessary decisions, therefore before the offer expires.

The non-binding offer, as is normal for operations of this type, is only indicative and subject to further investigations, analyzes and evaluations which will be conducted in the meantime, also by speaking with KKR.

On the other hand, as already disclosed, TIM is ready to consider other alternative options.

CS