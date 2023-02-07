Home World TIM, information on the KKR offer and the duration
World

TIM, information on the KKR offer and the duration

by admin
TIM, information on the KKR offer and the duration

The TIM note this evening, Monday 6 February

In relation to press reports on the non-binding offer on TIM’s fixed infrastructure presented by KKR, at the request of Consob the company specifies that, unless otherwise agreed between the parties, the offer has a duration of 4 weeks from the date of sending (February 1) and, as already communicated, the TIM Board of Directors will meet on February 24 to discuss it and take the necessary decisions, therefore before the offer expires.

The non-binding offer, as is normal for operations of this type, is only indicative and subject to further investigations, analyzes and evaluations which will be conducted in the meantime, also by speaking with KKR.

On the other hand, as already disclosed, TIM is ready to consider other alternative options.

CS

See also  Afghanistan, explosions and shootings in Kabul. The Taliban claim

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey, people stuck under the rubble...

Hecatombs in Turkey and Syria. More than 3,800...

New clues about the imminent arrival of Ubisoft...

Anne Lukin, Link, SUA, Dupla, Arima, McEnroe, Ezezez,...

Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in raid of...

A “Juventus case” breaks out in the Premier...

Brussels, police operation underway in the European quarter:...

Earthquake in Turkey, an Italian is missing

The world of Adrenalina: The perfect soft-boiled egg

The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy